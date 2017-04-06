Login | Sign Up
Nvidia's New Titan Xp Graphics Card Unlocks The GP102's Full Potential

by - Source: Nvidia
2 Comments

Nvidia quietly announced a new graphics card in the Titan lineup: the Nvidia Titan Xp. Few details about the card are currently available, but from the information we have, we can deduce that the Titan Xp carries the same GP102 GPU on which the Pascal-based Titan X and GeForce GTX 1080 Ti are based, but with all 30 SMs enabled.

The graphics card comes with the same high boost block as the GTX 1080 Ti, punching in at a whopping 1,582MHz. The memory clock is boosted from 11 Gbps to 11.4 Gbps. Considering the jump in specs across the board, the GTX Titan Xp is certainly the new king of the hill when it comes to graphics performance, at least on paper, with 12 Tflops or raw performance.

The card is packaged in same style as the 2016 Pascal Titan X, featuring the new Nvidia cooler with a black shroud and the “Titan X” letters embossed into it. It's 10.5” in length, occupies two slots, and carries the same 250W TDP as the Titan X and GTX 1080 Ti. Naturally, the new graphics card supports DirectX12, Vulkan, and OpenGL 4.5, along with Nvidia Ansel, G-Sync, and all the other expected technologies.

Nvidia said the Titan Xp will be the first Pascal-powered GPU to reach Mac users with new beta drivers "coming this month."

The Nvidia Titan Xp is available to order directly from Nvidia immediately for the same $1,200 price tag as the 2016 Titan X.

GPU
Titan Xp (GP102)
GTX 1080 Ti (GP102)Titan X (GP102)
GTX 1080 (GP104)
SMs
30
2828
20
CUDA Cores
3,840
3,5843,584
2,560
GPU Boost Clock
1,582MHz
1,582MHz1,531MHz
1,733MHz
GFLOPs (Base Clock)
12 Tflops
10,609 Gflops10,157 Gflops8,228 Gflops
Memory Data Rate
11.4Gbps
11Gbps10Gbps
10Gbps
Memory Bandwidth
547.7GBps
484GBps480GBps
320GBps
TDP
250W
250W250W
180W
Process Node
16nm16nm16nm
16nm
  • dstarr3
    Looking at the GFLOPs on the chart, I'm going to guess the Xp is the only card that should be labeled with Tflops, and the others are Gflops. 'Cuz, uh... a 10,000-Tflop card would, a) be incredible, and b) cost more than a 10-Tflop one.
    0
  • esco_sid
    So about 5% faster than the Ti and on paper 6.7% faster as far as specs go.
    0
