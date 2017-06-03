Login | Sign Up
Seasonic Brings Mid-Level 'Focus' PSU Line To Computex

Seasonic brought its entire PSU portfolio to Computex 2017, and two series in particular caught our eyes: Prime and Focus.

The Seasonic Prime units might have top characteristics and very good performance, but we believe that the most interesting line will be the upcoming Focus, because it will be more affordable and thus able to address a notably larger crowd.


The new Focus series will play in the mid-level category, featuring mid power output and Gold or Platinum efficiency levels; in Cybenetics’ scale we’ll probably see ETA-B and ETA-C levels. As for the noise output, it would be nice to see LAMBDA-A+ (20dBA to 25dBA) or LAMBDA-A (25dBA to 30dBA) ratings, but Seasonic has yet to share any information about the Focus units’ noise output with us.

The Focus+ units will come in fully-modular and semi-modular versions, depending on the line and the price tag, of course. There will be four Focus+ models with Platinum (ETA-B) efficiency and eight Focus+ and Focus units with Gold (ETA-B or ETA-C) efficiency levels.

