Trending

Seasonic Offers Industry-Best 12 Year Warranty On Its Prime PSUs

By Power Supplies 

Just five years ago, it would have been insane to even think of an OEM or brand offering more than five- or (best case) seven-year warranty on a PSU. However, things change fast, especially when the competition is tough, and EVGA was the first to reach the ten-year warranty mark. Several years after EVGA's innovation, Seasonic has taken the lead, offering a 12-year warranty period to its PRIME series power supplies. Previously, they were covered by a ten-year warranty.

The upgraded warranty is retroactive, covering all PRIME units that have already been sold prior to this date.

In our opinion, any PSU warranty over five years is a serious gamble, because factors like the electric power quality and the weather conditions can have a significant affect on the longevity of a PSU, especially if it isn't protected by a surge arrester and/or a uninterruptible power supply (UPS). We're fairly certain that serious manufacturers, like Seasonic in this case, have already calculated the risks of providing such long warranties to products that are highly dependent on the protection levels that their users will offer.

Simply put, when there is a thunderstorm outside and you keep your PC in operation without a surge arrester or a UPS between the socket and the PSU, then you probably like to live on the edge. In addition, in areas with an unstable mains network, a PSU is highly stressed, and this of course leads to a shortened lifetime.

All of above make us skeptical when we see companies offering such long warranties, but then again, it's likely companies have evaluated an acceptable risk assessment around the issue.

In any case, Seasonic is well known for standing behind its products, and the decision to up the warranty on its PRIME platform clearly shows how confident its engineers are of its reliability. Now, in addition to offering top performance, the PRIMEs are also backed by the longest warranty available on the market today. It seems Seasonic wants to leave its most major competitor, Super Flower, behind in every area.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 March 2017 12:17
    For the price of the Prime's Warranty should be 12 years.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 02 March 2017 12:37
    Anyone using prime PSU's is likely building a high end rig and as such would have the power delivery covered with a surge protector/ UPS. So to me if the electronics such as capacitors can hold up it's likely not that large of a risk.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 March 2017 12:40
    I have some old XFX units made by SEASONIC , ALL STILL RUNNING , only series I never like was the X series , loud fans , and that new XT lineup which are outsourced builds , those are poor quality.
    Reply
  • Rogue Leader 02 March 2017 13:09
    Happy, just bought the 650w unit for my Ryzen rig, after rebate it was $129 so not that far out of line with higher end gold units.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 02 March 2017 14:26
    19369242 said:
    Happy, just bought the 650w unit for my Ryzen rig, after rebate it was $129 so not that far out of line with higher end gold units.

    Be sure to show some pics of the AMD Ryzen beast.
    Reply
  • falchard 02 March 2017 16:26
    I also just bought a 650w version for my Ryzen rig.
    Reply
  • James Mason 02 March 2017 17:58
    Nice glad my 850w titanium prime got even more benefit.
    Reply
  • zthomas 02 March 2017 23:02
    12 years.. dang tho 650 isn't a huge amount of power.. in six years I have personally upgraded my power supply 3 times.. now at 1200 watts..
    Reply
  • James Mason 02 March 2017 23:08
    19371921 said:
    12 years.. dang tho 650 isn't a huge amount of power.. in six years I have personally upgraded my power supply 3 times.. now at 1200 watts..

    It's more than enough for any single CPU and single GPU system.
    Reply
  • JackNaylorPE 02 March 2017 23:16
    While the Prime maintains its position as the best PSU line available anywhere at any price, (tho I am by no means complaining as the cost is very reasonable) the 12 year warranty has no real significance to the consumer except in their mind's eye.

    Take any PSU and add a price premium to cover the amount of money that needs to be set aside to pay potential future liabilities and you could extend the warranty by as many years as you think will make consumers buy your stuff.

    I have several X series units here all humming along, tho i have to say humming is bot quite appropriate wording since they all run dead silent. That and the Antec CP-850 units have been among the quietest we have ever owned.

    Only really annoying PSU we've had sound wise has been the EVGA G2 1000. Have used several B2 750s w/o issue and used G2s in several sizes in user builds ... you can hear them if you pay attention but otherwise not. My son went looking for a G2 850 about 2 years back but chose the G2 1000 as it was on sale and w/ MIR it was cheaper than the 850. With twin 970s in SLI and 9 fans in the case, the PSU fan was the only only sound emanating from the case.

    Wrote it off to the luck of the draw as others had not reported this but when it failed about 4 months ago, EVGA quickly replaced it, but the 2nd unit is as noisy as the 1st one.
    Reply