Login | Sign Up
Search

Tesoro Pops Optical Switches Onto Gram SE Spectrum Keyboard

by
3 Comments

We’ve waxed long and longer about optical keyboard switches and how they work, while noting that they’re barely available on shipping keyboards. Tesoro is among the few companies changing that. At CES, Tesoro outed the Gram SE Spectrum keyboard with the company’s own “Tesoro Optical switch technology.”

We knew this was coming; we saw a prototype of a keyboard with optical switches when we visited Tesoro at Computex 2016 this past summer. Aside from the fact that Tesoro is trailblazing a bit here (with respect to Bloody), it’s notable that the Gram SE Spectrum is equipped with Tesoro’s own switch technology. We were told post-Computex that the switches would not be made by Adomax, A4tech, nor Gateron; it seems that the mystery manufacturer is indeed Tesoro itself.

In addition to the cleaner switch performance (no metal debounce), these optical switches are hot-swappable, meaning you can pluck one out and replace it. At launch, there will be Red (linear) and Blue (clicky) switches available. It’s possible but unconfirmed that there will be other switch options available now or in the future. In any case, the switches are rated to last for 60 million keystrokes.

The Gram SE Spectrum will also feature fully programmable keys (and will presumably, then, be accompanied by software) as well as the ability to record macros and your own lighting modes. You’ll be able to toggle between 6-key rollover (6KRO) and n-key rollover (NKRO), too.

That’s all we know so far in terms of specifications and features; we expect to learn more at CES this week.

Expect the Gram SE Spectrum to arrive in Q1 or Q2 2017 with an MSRP of $139.

About the author
Seth Colaner

Seth Colaner is the Executive News Editor of Tom's Hardware US. He oversees news, event coverage and peripheral reviews.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
    Your comment
  • anbello262
    I am curious, and I'm sorry if it's something obvious, but:
    Why would someone choose 6KRO if you can just toggle NKRO? Isn't a bigger number always better?
    0
  • PancakePuppy
    NKRO doesn't work perfectly on every BIOS/OS, so being able to switch back into 6KRO for compatibility is a useful feature.
    1
  • anbello262
    Ohhh, I see. Thanks!
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Corsair Reveals K95 RGB Platinum Keyboard, Scimitar Pro Mouse
  2. Cherry Pairs Silent Switches With G80-3000 Keyboard
  3. Merge VR Announces HOLO CUBE Augmented Reality Interactive Object
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices