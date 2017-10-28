Scary PC Games For Halloween

2017 - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Picture 8 of 30





Horror fans are familiar with the Resident Evil series. The franchise encompasses many games (and many remakes of those games) as well as a blockbuster film series. But recent installments lost their way—instead of scaring the pants off people, recent entries focused more on straightforward action. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a return to roots. There are some action sequences to be found, sure, but otherwise this game is survival horror through and through.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard puts you in the shoes of Ethan Winters, a man desperately hoping to find his wife, who vanished after taking a babysitting job three years prior. The hunt takes him to a seemingly abandoned house in the bayou, and there he finds a family that seems to thrive on bugs, garbage, and language as foul as their surroundings. The rest is up to you to discover.

