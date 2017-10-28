Login | Sign Up
Scary PC Games For Halloween

by
16 Comments

Happy Halloween

Eleven years ago we rounded up a handful of the scariest games of that past decade, and now we’re here to do it again. This time, we’re upping the ante to a grand total of 28 games, because why not?

Some of these are proper Triple-A titles that will keep you busy for hours, whereas others are simple indie games you’ll finish in no time. Some deserve their praise; others are only here because of their inexplicable community love (it’s Halloween and horror combined, so it would only be fitting to create an equally horrific list).

Nevertheless, this list is full of shooters, puzzle-solving games, and point-and-clicks, taking place in fantasy, sci-fi, or realistic settings – surely there’s something here for everyone, so long as you’re into scary stuff that involves psychological horror, jump-scares, suspense, or just plain old gore.

So, without further ado, here is the list in no particular order at all. Happy Halloween!

2010 – Amnesia, The Dark Descent

If you ask us point-blank to mention a horror game, we’ll comfortably say Amnesia, The Dark Descent. In this game you play as Daniel. As the game's title suggests, your memory was erased, and you’re now exploring the creepy Brennenburg Castle while an evil being tries to hunt you down.

Staying in the darkness drains your sanity, so you’ll do your best to light fires and avoid looking at the monsters. You can’t attack them, and looking them straight in the eyes spells your doom. Amnesia – The Dark Descent draws its scare from the environment, its surreal sound effects, the gameplay, and not as many sudden jump scares as you find in many other horror games, making it a unique experience.

2008 - Dead Space

In Dead Space you take the role of Isaac Clarke, a mechanic who investigates the derelict USG Ishamura. In the process, he and his fellow crew members discover the Necromorphs, re-animated and mutated human corpses that can only be killed by removing their limbs.

Unlike most third-person shooters, the game doesn’t feature a traditional heads-up display. Instead, it shows the player all the critical information through Isaac’s suit in the form of lights on his back to signify health and holograms to show waypoints on the map and communications with other characters. The result is an immersive and rather gory space sci-fi horror shooter that never fails to keep you on your toes.

2010 – Alan Wake

Alan Wake is a psychological thriller wherein you witness the nightmares of the terror-writer protagonist of the same name. During the day, you’re presented with the peaceful town of Bright Falls in Washington, but at night things quickly change. Shadow-based figures attempt to kill you, but with the power of light (as well as a handy shotgun or pistol), you'll fight the forces of darkness in order to save your wife Alice.

2009 – Silent Hill: Homecoming

The first Silent Hill game was released in 1999 for the PlayStation, however the series did make it to other platforms, including the PC, in later installments. Silent Hill games are survival horror games that involve tons of combat, puzzle solving, and story elements.

In Silent Hill: Homecoming you step into the shoes of Alex Shepherd, and you return to your hometown only to find your younger brother missing and the town in shambles.

2010 – Metro 2033

Although some would argue that Metro 2033 isn’t a scary game, it certainly makes a good case for a first-person survival-horror shooter. Following a nuclear war, residents of Moscow now live in the city's subway system. However, they aren't safe from rogue survivors and mutated creatures. To make things even worse, you have a small amount of ammunition at your disposal so you'll have to scavenge each area for more bullets, or take out enemies with stealth in order to survive the horrors of post-apocalyptic Moscow.

2009 - Resident Evil 5

The Resident Evil series has been running since 1996 and is still going strong. Over the last decade Capcom outed a solid handful of games in the series, and it appears to be showing no signs of slowing down. What’s it about? Well, if you know what the Umbrella Corporation is, and know about the T-Virus, and what zombies are, you’ve got a pretty good idea: think survival horror.

Resident Evil 5 is about the events surrounding Chris Redfield and Sheva Alomar, who are investigating a terror threat in Africa. Originally, the game was released in 2009 for PC, Xbox, and the PS3, but Capcom remastered it for the PS4 and Xbox One earlier this year, too.

2017 - Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Horror fans are familiar with the Resident Evil series. The franchise encompasses many games (and many remakes of those games) as well as a blockbuster film series. But recent installments lost their way—instead of scaring the pants off people, recent entries focused more on straightforward action. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a return to roots. There are some action sequences to be found, sure, but otherwise this game is survival horror through and through.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard puts you in the shoes of Ethan Winters, a man desperately hoping to find his wife, who vanished after taking a babysitting job three years prior. The hunt takes him to a seemingly abandoned house in the bayou, and there he finds a family that seems to thrive on bugs, garbage, and language as foul as their surroundings. The rest is up to you to discover.

2009 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

As the title suggests, this survival-horror game takes place in the post-apocalyptic city of Pripyat, as well as two additional areas. As you traverse through the area near the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, a.k.a. the Zone, you can trade, upgrade weapons and participate in single- and multi-player modes. In addition, you'll gather supplies, fight mutated beings, hunt for artifacts, and deal with the area's many factions.

2016 - DOOM

The 2016 DOOM, developed by id Software and published by Bethesda, delivers a fast-paced first-person shooter with heaps of enemies, guns, and maps. You take on the role of a marine that takes on the horde from Hell on the planet Mars. The fast-paced action means that you'll act first and think later as you take out scores of demons with weapons and executions.

In addition to the single-player experience, you can also participate in competitive multiplayer with different modes. You’ll also have the opportunity to make your own maps with the SnapMap tool, and play your creations in multiplayer with your friends. Is it scary? Depends on who you ask. However, it sure is gory and keeps you pumped with adrenaline.

2014 - Alien Isolation

Alien Isolation is based on the 1979 film Alien, where you take the role of Amanda Ripley in the space station. Your goal is to survive by avoiding an Alien creature, whom you track using a motion tracker or your flashlight. Be careful, though: the tracker’s sounds or the flashlight’s light may help you spot the alien, but they will also draw it towards you, too.

Although you can get weapons like a shotgun and flamethrower, the game forces you to stay away from the alien creature rather than killing it. Fight or flight? Pick flight.

2015 - Until Dawn

Until Dawn is only available on the PlayStation 4, but it's worth noting due to its take on traditional horror tropes. It is set around a group of eight teenagers who stay at an isolated cabin in the middle of the woods. As the storyline progress, you'll have to control each character, and the choices you make for each person might have an effect in a later event in the game.

The ultimate goal is to keep as many people in the group alive until dawn (hence the title). As each characters live or dies in each playthrough, chances are the ending for each session will be different: If you want all eight characters to die, you can make that happen, but with some effort you can keep everyone alive as well.

2016 - Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear places you in the mind of a painter who is slowly inching towards insanity. You want to finish a painting, and you navigate through the mansion for anything that can help provide inspiration (or motivation) to complete the artistic masterpiece. The mansion feels much like a haunted house, and you'll have to endure jump scares and creepy psychological effects, but the highest level of involvement needed from the player is walking around and solving puzzles. Although that may deter some from playing because of its walking simulator-like gameplay, it does drag you into the story and character-building, making Layers of Fear more an interactive horror movie than a game.

2011 - F.3.A.R.

F.E.A.R. 3 is a first-person survival horror shooter that places you in the shoes of the Point Man or Paxton Fettel. Both characters have unique abilities—Point Man can slow down time, and Fettel has psychic powers you can use. Regardless of which character you choose, you'll have to fight a new terror called The Creep.

You can choose to play the campaign by yourself, or enlist the help of a friend in co-op mode. After, you can test your skills in one of the four multiplayer modes available.

2007 - Bioshock

The inclusion of Bioshock on this list is obviously up for debate. Nevertheless, we found that the immense level of detail in the atmosphere, together with the Little Sisters and Big Daddies, made for a rather spooky experience. In addition, Rapture's many Splicers put up a tough fight, and some of them are a frightening sight to see. The city's dependence on the ADAM genetic material turned the supposed utopia into underwater nightmare, and after all, aren't nightmares an integral part of the Halloween festivities?

2014 - The Evil Within

Sebastian Castellanos is the protagonist in The Evil Within, whom you first meet at a mass murder scene at the Beatcon Mental Hospital. You quickly find yourself in a nightmare world, with tons of enemies and weapons. Your goal is to figure out what happened.

Playing through it, you’ll find tons of gore, along with collectibles, minigames, and a player upgrade mechanism fueled by ‘Green Gel.’ The game also teaches you all the different ways that you can die, and will give you a total death count upon completion. Good luck trying to keep that number below 100 even on the normal 'Survivor' difficulty level.

2017 - The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 follows the same protagonist as its predecessor, Sebastian Castellanos, as he travels through a nightmare-filled STEM world called Union that was created by the Mobius corporation. Castellanos’ daughter serves as the “Core” of Union, which means she’s at least partly responsible for all the monstrosities you’ll confront as you attempt to rescue her. It’s your job to find Castellanos’ daughter, return her to the real world, and hope this family can finally catch a break. (Seriously, how many nightmares must one man be forced to live through?)

2014 - Outlast

You have no defenses, need to conserve your resources, and make your way through a psychiatric hospital where all the patients try to kill you: welcome to Outlast. Throughout the game, you’ll stealthily travel through the environment, make use of the platformer-style elements when you are pursued, and solve numerous puzzles. Some portions of the building are pitch dark. Thankfully, you have a camera with night-vision capabilities for these dark areas. But beware, there are times when you need it more than others, and it does run out of batteries.

If you’ve never felt vulnerable before, Outlast will certainly teach you the feeling.

2017 - Outlast 2

We included Outlast on last year’s version of this list because it too stripped away the action sequences and melodrama in favor of classic horror. The protagonist, photojournalist Blake Langermann, heads out with his wife to rural Arizona to investigate the murder of a pregnant woman. Langermann doesn’t travel with a sawed-off shotgun, endless pistol ammo, or enough knives to make QVC blink. He has a camera—like any photojournalist would—and that’s it.

Things quickly get out of hand (this is a horror game, after all), and Langermann has to fight to survive. But he’ll be doing so with nothing more than his wits and the camera, which allows him to see in the dark… as long as he keeps swapping out its batteries. Outlast 2 is a tense experience that makes you feel like a normal person in an abnormal situation instead of a superhero just waiting to shed his disguise and go on a zombie-killin’ adventure.

2014 - DreadOut

When you first start this game you may think it’s a game from the original PlayStation 2 days, but DreadOut is actually a low-cost indie game from Indonesia. You take the role of Linda in the third-person, and you navigate through a deserted town and high school after losing your classmates. Its Indonesian roots also mean that the enemies you face are inspired by Indonesian folklore, so chances are that they're new to you.

Unsurprisingly, there isn’t much combat in the game, but when you’re faced with enemies Linda uses her phone camera to scare them off and add them to her ghostpedia.

2013 - Don’t Starve

Don’t Starve presents you not with a 3D-based game, but rather a very artsy cartoon-like survival game. During the daytime you’re safe. You can use the time to construct buildings, tools, and equipment, and also to scavenge for supplies. The real challenge begins at night, because that's when the monsters come out. In order to stay alive, you'll need to stay near a lit source. In addition to handling your mental health, you'll need to make sure that your health and hunger points don't dip to a point where you become desperate for supplies. The game has a highly elaborate crafting mechanism, and your goal is mainly to just survive. It's not a horror game in the traditional sense, but it most certainly fits the spooky and paranoia bill we need for Halloween.

2013 - DayZ Mod

The DayZ mod for Arma 2 was released in 2013, and is currently in development as a standalone game. You’ve got limited supplies, and finding ample supplies appears to be an impossibility. There isn’t a particular goal beyond surviving, but with a group of mates, surviving the zombie apocalypse game is quite the thrill.

On most servers, any player can enter, and you’re not necessarily all on the same team. As such, running into a zombie is frightening, but running into another player (as rare as it may be) presents you with a level of adrenaline you haven’t known before. Kill them, and you can scavenge all the resources they’ve collected. However, if they see you before you see them, they can send you into perma-death before you even know it, and you’ll have to start collecting resources from scratch again.

2008 - Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead is another one of those games that isn’t really scary, but as the go-to co-op zombie shooter, it has to be on this list. You can play it with up to four players, and it has a brilliant AI that controls the hordes of zombies, a beautiful film grain effect, tons of carnage, and enough levels to keep you busy for hours. What more do you need?

Even today, any time we go to a LAN party or organize one, we almost always end up playing at least one mission of Left 4 Dead.

2015 - Emily Wants to Play

On your last pizza delivery of the night,  you go into a scary house. A little girl named Emily locks the door behind you, and she wants to play. You better play along with Emily and her dolls, because if you don’t, the jump scares will get you and you’ll have to start over. As the game progresses, you find out who Emily is and what happened to her and the house.

Moral of the story: if you’re delivering pizza late at night, don’t go inside the house.

2011 - Dead Island

Dead Island is an open-world survival horror game where your goal is to survive the zombie apocalypse with four characters who are immune to the zombie infection. It’s full of crafting, quests, combat, and gore. Contrary to taking place in a dark scary city, though, the game instead occurs on a beautiful tropical island called Banoi -- a welcome change for a zombie game.

The game was developed by the Polish Techland and published by the German Deep Silver. Ironically, though, the game was officially banned in Germany for being too violent.

2015 - Fran Bow

Fran Bow illustrates the story of a young girl who witnessed the murder of her parents, and who is now suffering from a mental disorder. Her only friend is a cat called Mr. Midnight, and together they try to find out who killed her parents.

The game is full of story, and tells it in a most disturbing, yet compelling way. It is presented in a 2D cartoon format, but nevertheless, it is still fuel for nightmares.

2013 - Slender: The Arrival

Slender: The Arrival follows in the footsteps of the original free Slender: The Eight Pages, in which you explore a handful of abandoned areas. Your goal is to collect pages, activate generators, or other such demenial tasks.

Of course, the game mostly exists to bring a real-life product to the internet-created Slender Man character, so if you're itching for another game featuring the terrifying character, this might be the ticket.

2014 - Five Nights at Freddy’s

During the day, the animatronic entertainers at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza are great entertainers, but at night they turn into wretched murderous savages. Rather than fixing them, the owner decided to hire you as a security guard from 12am - 6am to keep the place safe. But in fact, your real job is to stay alive.

The animatronic mascots try to make their way to the control room, where you keep an eye on them through a tablet with security cameras in each room of the establishment. Your only defenses are the iron doors on your left and right, which you’ll want to close before they get in and kill you.

Just be careful, every action you take drains your battery levels. Drain it to zero and you’ll sign your own death certificate.

2017 - Prey

Prey is Dead Space on steroids. The game is set on a space station called Talos I, where you have to fight your way through the campaign, facing various enemies and solving puzzles along the way. These enemies range from rather innocent mimics that can mimic every-day objects (go figure), to the feared Nightmare, a name that fits the bill quite well.

