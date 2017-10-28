Scary PC Games For Halloween

Eleven years ago we rounded up a handful of the scariest games of that past decade, and now we’re here to do it again. This time, we’re upping the ante to a grand total of 28 games, because why not?
Some of these are proper Triple-A titles that will keep you busy for hours, whereas others are simple indie games you’ll finish in no time. Some deserve their praise; others are only here because of their inexplicable community love (it’s Halloween and horror combined, so it would only be fitting to create an equally horrific list).
Nevertheless, this list is full of shooters, puzzle-solving games, and point-and-clicks, taking place in fantasy, sci-fi, or realistic settings – surely there’s something here for everyone, so long as you’re into scary stuff that involves psychological horror, jump-scares, suspense, or just plain old gore.
So, without further ado, here is the list in no particular order at all. Happy Halloween!
"I am scared to install that game because it could cost me $1400 in system upgrades.."
#2. Doom. Why? The lack of crossfire and sli support will have anyone running running crossfire or sli fearing the dreaded 5fps dip.
#3. Prey, because it's from Bethesda expect it to run at 40fps@1080p with a i7-6700K@4.8ghz and a GTX1080.
#4. Metro 2033. Why? For many seeing it run at 1080p@55fps with a mighty GTX680 has put fear into people with lesser systems for years.
Christ, if someone thinks that's a horror game, I don't know how they'd react to Amnesia.
The game is literally a jpeg slideshow, lmao
Anyway, I already own a few of these but just picked up 'The Evil Within' today for $15.
Happy Halloween!
A sort of upgrading sim game. It would be scary for many on Tom's.
The really old Quake2 also did that.
RE5 - no comments.
Zombicalypsis games never look scary for me. These games and some others in list inspire the sense of hopelessness and desperation but it's not the same as fear and scare
F3AR couldn't compare with original game. Heavy sense of watching every steps from Alma lost in decorations of abomination.
Alien Isolation better to call Tedium Isolation. Repeating runs from one corner of stage and back not inspire the sense of fear, but only feeling of bore. But at the first time it scaring.
Penumbra, Call of Cthulhu, second Silent Hill are lost in garbage of modern games.