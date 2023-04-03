FAQs

Does Hostinger offer student discounts? There's brilliant news for students as Hostinger does indeed offer student discounts to students that can verify their credentials via the ‘Student Beans’ portal. Once you’ve confirmed that you are a student, you can receive a discount of 10% on top of any other offers that Hostings are offering on any of their hosting packages.

Does Hostinger offer free website hosting? Actually yes. Hostinger does offer free website hosting, which is great news for those that just want to practice their web design skills or show off a hobby. However, keep in mind that free hosting will only provide limited levels of functionality and support. To find out more about Hostinger's free services, check out the company website.

Does Hostinger offer a military discount? Unfortunately, Hostinger does not seem to offer any kind of specific discounts for military personnel. But you can still use one of the coupon codes on this page to get some savings.

Can I transfer my domain? Yes, you can, if you already own a domain and want to transfer your domain to Hostinger to assign to one of their hosting packages you can certainly do that. Take a look at Hostinger’s domain registration page for more information on how to transfer your existing domain easily.

Is there a money-back guarantee? Hostinger backs up its service with a guarantee that if you’re not satisfied with your hosting, you are able to get your money back within the first 30 days. See the Hostinger website for more specific information on their 30-day money-back guarantee.

Hostinger Savings Tips

Seasonal Promotions

Hostinger often has seasonal promotions for their products on holidays and regular sales events such as Black Friday. So if you’re not in a rush for your web hosting, it might be worth checking back on one of these event days for more savings and coupon offers.

Save more with multi-year plans

If you know you’re going to be hosting your website for several years it’s definitely worth looking into taking advantage of some of Hostinger's deals on multi-year plans as these will often offer the best discounts and savings over shorter-term one-year plans.

Check Hostinger's website for their latest offers

Besides the coupon code on this page, Hostinger will often have its own promotional offers going on, and you can stay up to date on these by frequently checking in on the Hostinger website. There are often deals where you can save up to 70% on some of Hostinger’s hosting plans.

How to use Hostinger promo codes

It’s really easy to find savings with Hostinger when using one of the coupon codes on this page. Just copy the coupon that appeals to you the most and then, on Hostgator’s website, choose the plan that meets your needs and proceed through to the checkout. At the checkout page is where you will be able to apply your coupon code and receive the offer or discount. Check the final billing for confirmation and enjoy your savings.

Choosing a Hostinger hosting plan

If you’re looking to build a new website or just transfer an existing website over to a new hosting provider, then Hostinger offers some great deals on hosting plans that have you covered. Here are some of the services that HostGator provides.

Shared Web Hosting

Hostinger’s most popular plan is the Premium Web Hosting plan for $2.99 per month, and this gets you a free domain and unlimited bandwidth for your hosting. Currently, Hostinger is offering a discount of 75% off of the price of this package and also 2 free months. You can have 100 websites for an account on this plan and SSD storage of up to 100GB.

VPS Hosting

If you want a dedicated resource where you have your own RAM, storage and bandwidth, along with root access, a VPS plan is the way to go. Hostinger's VPS plans start at $3.99 and go all the way up over $70.

Minecraft Servers

With Hostinger you can have full control over your own pre-configured VPS for Minecraft hosting. Hostinger offers three different plans for hosting your server, the Alex, Creeper, and Enderman plans - each plan offering upgrades in RAM and CPU power for your server. This a great way to have full control over your server and run it the way you want to.