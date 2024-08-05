Intel Raptor Lake CPU powers tiny, ultra-low-powered MSI mini-PC — MS-C906 also flaunts four 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports

MSI released a tiny computer without fans designed for industrial and embedded applications. The compact box measures 8.5 x 6.1 x 2.6 inches (215 x 155 x 65) —smaller than a 6th-generation iPad—and weighs just 4.96 pounds (2.25kg). The device is designed for ultra-low-power and quiet operations, offering several ports for extreme reliability and durability.

In addition, the MS-C906 comes with four ethernet ports, provision for six antennas, and even a nano SIM card holder, helping ensure that you can constantly communicate with it. It can also output four 4K@60Hz displays, making it perfect for signs, multi-display workstations, and other applications that require high-definition video output.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 MS-C906 Embedded MS-C906 Industrial CPU Intel Core i5-1345UE / Intel Core i3-1315UE Intel Core i5-1345URE / Intel Core i3-1315URE Memory Up to 32GB DDR5-5200 Up to 32GB DDR5-5200 Graphics Intel Iris Xe (i5) / Intel UHD (i3) Intel Iris Xe (i5) / Intel UHD (i3) Display Ports 4x HDMI 2.0 up to 4096 x 2340 @ 60Hz 4x HDMI 2.0 up to 4096 x 2340 @ 60Hz Ethernet 4x Intel 1226-LM GbE LAN 4x Intel 1226-LM 2.5 GbE LAN Audio 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out 1x Mic-in, 1x Line-out USB 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Serial 4x COM Ports 4x COM Ports GPIO 16-bit, 5V 16-bit, 5V Antenna Provision for six antennas Provision for six antennas Expansion Slots 1x M.2 M key (NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 2280), 1x M.2 B key (PCIe x1 with nano SIM holder 2242/3042), 1x M.2 E key (PCIe x1 with CNVi 2230) 1x M.2 M key (NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 2280), 1x M.2 B key (PCIe x1 with nano SIM holder 2242/3042), 1x M.2 E key (PCIe x1 with CNVi 2230) Storage 1x 2.5-inch SSD bay 1x 2.5-inch SSD bay DC Input 12 to 24V wide-range Phoenix pluggable connectors with latch 12 to 24V wide-range Phoenix pluggable connectors with latch Operating System Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, Linux (support by request) Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, Windows 11 IoT Enterprise, Linux (support by request)

The MS-C906 features eight USB ports, four serial COM ports, and a general-purpose Digital Input/Output port. It makes the MS-C906 highly suitable for specialized applications that require edge AI for real-time data processing and analysis.

MSI outlined some applications for the MS-C906, including machine vision inspection, equipment monitoring, and data analysis for factories; digital sign control, customer flow analysis, and smart vending machines; and medical imaging processing, patient monitoring, and telemedicine.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

It makes the MS-C906 a genuinely flexible device, especially with its antivibration and shockproof design. Its high thermal resistance allows it to withstand a wide temperature operating range (from -20 to 70 degrees Celsius). You can also easily install it with its wall-mount and DIN-rail-mount options.

The MS-C906 might be unable to run the latest AAA games, especially as it lacks a discrete GPU, so you likely wouldn’t want this on your desk. But its reliability, both in terms of build quality and multiple connectivity options, helps ensure that your systems can run independently 24/7 without human intervention—until you experience a faulty software update that requires a manual update, like last month’s CrowdStrike snafu.