You don't need to wipe off dead bugs and bird droppings from this AMD-powered Cybertruck mini-PC — Xyber XPC comes with Ryzen 7 8845HS, 1TB SSD, and up to 64GB RAM

The Xyber Team launched its Xyber XPC Mini Desktop Computer campaign on Indiegogo. This mini-PC houses a Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with up to 64 GB of RAM and a 1 TB M.2 NVMe 2280 SSD in the body of a Tesla Cybertruck. The company is likely not calling it that name due to copyright infringement, but its mini-PC is an almost faithful representation of the real thing.

The Cybertruck mini-PC creatively hides its ports in the rear bumper, where you get a DC-in jack for power, a USA 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, a single HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.1 Gen Type-C ports with PD3.0, and a 3.5 mm combo jack. The SSD slot is also easily accessible from the underbody of the mini-PC, but you need to do a complete teardown if you want to upgrade your RAM.

But aside from the electronics inside the Xyber XPC, you also get a lot in the form of the Cybertruck body that sits on top of the frame that holds the motherboard. It appears to be made from a cast magnesium frame, giving it a solid feel. The doors and the tailgate on the Cybertruck also open, with the latter featuring a built-in ramp. It’s unfortunate, though, that it doesn’t have the retractable tonneau cover.

The plastic frame that holds the motherboard is also well-crafted and detailed, including the seats, plastic wheels, and rubber tires. A daughter board inside the frunk of this funky little mini-PC Cybertruck controls the front and rear lights, and you can steer the truck’s front wheel, albeit by pushing the wheels left or right with your fingers.

We noticed that the Xyber XPC Mini Desktop Computer has a USB Type-A port under the front of the truck. We don’t know what it is for, but it would be funny if you could repurpose it to power the truck if you add a battery, like how the Apple Magic Mouse still recharges today. The mini-PC Cybertruck also has an allocation for built-in speakers, but the sample we saw doesn’t have one.

Although the Xyber XPC has many vents for cooling, it still hits 100 degrees C with the fans going full tilt when set to its maximum 60-watt TDP. But with the TDP lowered to 30 watts, the CPU’s peak temperature is now just 60 degrees Celsius, and the fans are barely audible.

We don’t have pricing information yet about the Xyber XPC, though, as it’s still in the campaign pre-launch stage. But the team behind the mini-PC Cybertruck says that they’re optimizing the BIOS and OS to get the best performance out of this small desktop computer.

We’d love to get on this mini-PC Cybertruck and run it at its pace. Some expect it to perform similarly to other handhelds powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme, like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, but we will only know once we make the Xyber XPC go through our benchmarks.