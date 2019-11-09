How to Map a Network Drive in Windows 10

Mapping a drive makes it easy to access information physically located on a different computer. A mapped drive is a simple shortcut to a remote hard drive. Assigning a local drive letter to the remote hard drive allows it to function with the same consistency as your local drives. It’s perfect for storing data you may not have space for on your PC, accessing files from your tablet, backing up content, or sharing access with multiple users.

Here’s how to map a network drive.

1. Click the Start Menu icon in the taskbar.

2. In the Start menu, click the Settings icon.

3. Click on “Network & Internet” in Windows Settings.

4. Under Change your network settings, choose Sharing options.

5. Select “Turn on network discovery”.

6. Click “Save changes.” If Network Discovery is already on the save changes button will be grayed out. Therefore you can ignore this step.

7. Click the Start Menu icon from your taskbar.

8. Click the File Explorer icon from the Start menu.

9. Select “This PC” from the left sidebar.

10. In the sub-header, click the Map Network Drive icon.

11. In the Map Network Drive, Specify the drive letter for the connection.

12. Click the Browse button to select the folder you want to connect to.

13. Select the folder you want a connection to and click OK. Fill in the username and password to map the shared folder if prompted.

14. Ensure “Reconnect at Sign-in” is checked.

15. Click Finish.