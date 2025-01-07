Acer’s new Predator Helios gaming laptops up the ante on performance and RGB – RTX 50 series and Intel Core 200HX CPUs meet a disco’s worth of glowing RGB

On the desktop component side of things, we’ve seen a decided downturn in RGB this past year. But Acer clearly didn’t get the memo, because its latest Predator Helios 16 AI and 18 AI laptops sport an RGB light bar, a per-key RGB keyboard with (some) swappable switches, and diagonal RGB stripes that run across the right side of the keyboard deck and on the rear exhaust and cooling area. At least the lights on the deck are pretty subdued so as not to be distracting while you game.





If you’re after a gaming laptop with high-end performance and lots of lights, there may be a Predator Helios in your future. And if RGB isn’t your thing but you still want something slim and powerful, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI might be more appealing, though its 1.1-inch-thick frame tops out at an RTX 5070 Ti.

Acer Predator Helios 16 AI, 18 AI

Both of these new models offer Core Ultra 9 275HX processors and up to an RTX 5090 for graphics, and what Acer calls MagKey 4.0, which lets you swap out mechanical switches. The catch is that those swappable mechanical switches are only on the arrow and WASD keys, rather than the whole keyboard.

As someone who types and games, I’d really like to see mechanical switches across the entire keyboard, like Alienware and MSI offer with some of their high-end gaming laptops.



The Helios AI laptops feature G-Sync and Advanced Optimus and a MUX switch, so they should at least offer decent battery life when not gaming.



The larger Helios 18 AI offers a 4K Mini LED dual-mode display option with 1000 nits of brightness and 120 Hz refresh, which you can switch to FHD at 240 Hz for esports titles. The 16-inch model splits the resolution difference, offering up 2560x1600 resolution, but opts for OLED. The larger model offers up to 192GB of RAM and 6TB of PCIe 5.0 storage, while the 16-inch model tops out at 64GB and 4TB of PCIe 5.0.



Really though, the stand-out feature of these laptops is their chassis. Aside from ports and cooling vents across three sides, you get an RGB light bar in the front, and diagonal RGB light stripes running across part of the keyboard deck and the rear top of the laptop, as well as the Predator logo on the lid. Combined with the per-key RGB on the keyboard, this might be the most RGB-adorned laptop line we’ve ever seen. And that’s honestly saying something given the many gaming laptops we’ve gone hands-on with in recent years. To be fair to Acer, if you’re into the whole RGB thing, it arguably looks pretty good. I’m curious to see some of the effects possible using the company’s PredatorSense software. I don’t think I’d want to leave the laptop in rainbow mode, but with single-color cyan or purple, the laptop might be pretty striking in low light.



Acer says the Predator Helios 18 AI will be available in North America in May, starting at $2,999 ($4,449 in Canada), and the Helios 16 AI will follow in June starting at $2,299 (U.S.) and $3,199 (CA).

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

Taking a step back from ample RGB and top-end components is the Predator Helios 16S AI. The S in the name seems to imply “slim,” as the laptop is a svelte (for a gaming rig) 1.1 inches thick. As is often the case, a smaller chassis limits components and performance. So the 16S AI tops out with an RTX 5070 Ti GPU, but still makes room for up to a Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU. RAM goes up to 32GB and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 storage will be offered. As with its non-S sibling, you get a 2560 x1600 OLED screen, with refresh rates pegged at either 165 or 240 Hz.



You do still get RGB on the keyboard and the lid, but otherwise, this is a decidedly more understated design, with clean lines and a stealthy black aesthetic. Acer says the Helios Neo 16S AI will arrive in April in the US and Canada, starting at $1,699 / $2,299.