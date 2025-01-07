Asus unveils full suite of RTX 5000 series gaming laptops, complete with 100% DCI-P3 screens

With the launch of Nvidia’s new “Blackwell” RTX 5000 series GPUs, all of the major laptop OEMs are coming out with new or updated systems powered by the chips. Asus is joining the party, debuting six new systems here at CES, which offer a host of neat features, ranging from an LED matrix on the lid to easily upgradeable SSDs to vibrant mini LED panels.

Asus Strix Scar 16 and 18

At the top end of the stack sit the Strix Scar 16 and 18. Both laptops are available with up to an RTX 5090 and with Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX CPUs. They feature 16- or 18-inch, 2560 x 1440 panels that use mini LED technology to reproduce 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a 1200:1 contrast ratio and up to 500 nits or 1200 nits in HDR mode.

Both models have dual PCIe 5.0 slots for SSDs, though they will come with a PCIe 4.0 drive of up to 2TB installed. As a user, you’ll be able to upgrade by adding a second drive or moving up to PCIe 5.0.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 5090 Display 16 / 18-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz, Mini LED (100% DCI-P3) RAM Up to 64GB DDR5-5600 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 (2x M.2 PCIe 5 slots) Webcam 1080p FHD IR Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack OS Windows 11 Pro Battery 90 Whr Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" 16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" Weight 18": 7.67 lbs 16": 6.28 lbs

To keep them cool, the Scars have three fans and use Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the GPU and GPU. Asus claims that this system operates at 45 dB while giving peak performance.

The Scars also have AniMe Vision white LED light matrices on the back of their lids so you can custom configure their looks. An Aura RGB light bar on the chassis completes the gamer aesthetic.

Asus ROG Strix G16 / G18

Targeted at more mainstream audiences (read: somewhat lower specs and prices), Asus’s Strix G16 and G18 lines are available in both AMD and Intel flavors with slightly different specs. Most Notably, the AMD-powered G614F / G814F max out at an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti while the Intel-enabled G615L / G815L go up to an RTX 5080. However, the AMD models weigh a bit less than their counterparts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Models AMD Models Model Names G615L, G815L G614F, G814F CPU Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 5080 Up to Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti Display 16 / 18-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz, Mini LED (100% DCI-P3) 16 / 18-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz, Mini LED (100% DCI-P3) Memory Up to 64GB DDR5 5600 Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4 (2x M.2 slots PCIe 5) Up to 1TB PCIe 4 (2x SSD slots, 1x PCIe 4) Webcam 1080p FHD IR 1080p FHD IR Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + BT 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3 Ports Up to 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack* Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)** 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack 1 x 1G Lan Jack 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 1 x USB4 (DP, G-Sync support) 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr 90 Whr Dimensions 18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" 16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21" 18": 15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21" 16": 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20" Weight 18": 7.54 pounds 16": 6.02 pounds 18": 6.61 pounds 16": 5.51 pounds

All of the Strixes have the same ROG “Nebula” screens that use mini LEDs to achieve 500 nits of brightness and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, along with HDR support and 240 Hz. They also all have dual M.2 slots, one of which comes empty for upgrades.

In a demonstration at Asus’ press day, company reps showed us how easy it is to swap the SSDs. The bottom of the laptops pry off easily and then the SSDs themselves are held in place by levers, not screws.

Asus Zephyrus G14 / G16

The company’s lightweight Zephyrus line is also getting a refresh that includes RTX 5000 series GPUs. The 14-inch, G14 will go up to an RTX 5080 while the 16-inch, G16 tops out at an RTX 5090. The laptops are a mere 3.6 and 4.3 pounds each and 0.72 inches or thinner, making them much svelter than their Strix and Strix Scar cousins.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Zephyrus G14 Zephyrus G16 CPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Intel Core Ultra 9 285H GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 5080 Up to Nvidia RTX 5090 Display 14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 16", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Memory Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board) Up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0) Webcam 1080p FHD IR 1080p FHD IR Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 Ports 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack Battery 90 Whr 90 Whr Dimensions 12.24" x 8.66" x 0.72" 13.94" x 9.69" x 0.69" Weight 3.46 pounds 4.3 pounds

The G14 is AMD-powered, deploying a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU while the G16 uses Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H. The 14-inch model actually has the higher resolution screen as it runs at 2880 x 1800 but the 16-inch, 2560 x 1440 panel on the G16 runs at 240 Hz vs 120 Hz on the smaller model.

There’s no word yet on pricing or exact U.S. configs for any of these models. However, Asus expects that all of the laptops will come out sometime in Q1.