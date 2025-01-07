Asus unveils full suite of RTX 5000 series gaming laptops, complete with 100% DCI-P3 screens

The full line ranges from Strix Scars at the top end to the lightweight Zephyrus G14.

Asus RTX 50-Series Gaming Laptops
(Image credit: Asus)

With the launch of Nvidia’s new “Blackwell” RTX 5000 series GPUs, all of the major laptop OEMs are coming out with new or updated systems powered by the chips. Asus is joining the party, debuting six new systems here at CES, which offer a host of neat features, ranging from an LED matrix on the lid to easily upgradeable SSDs to vibrant mini LED panels.

Asus Strix Scar 16 and 18

At the top end of the stack sit the Strix Scar 16 and 18. Both laptops are available with up to an RTX 5090 and with Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX CPUs. They feature 16- or 18-inch, 2560 x 1440 panels that use mini LED technology to reproduce 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a 1200:1 contrast ratio and up to 500 nits or 1200 nits in HDR mode.

(Image credit: Asus)

Both models have dual PCIe 5.0 slots for SSDs, though they will come with a PCIe 4.0 drive of up to 2TB installed. As a user, you’ll be able to upgrade by adding a second drive or moving up to PCIe 5.0.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
CPUIntel Core Ultra 9 275HX
GPUUp to Nvidia RTX 5090
Display16 / 18-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz, Mini LED (100% DCI-P3)
RAMUp to 64GB DDR5-5600
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe 4.0 (2x M.2 PCIe 5 slots)
Webcam1080p FHD IR
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
Ports1 x 2.5G Lan Jack 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack
OSWindows 11 Pro
Battery90 Whr
Dimensions18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" 16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21"
Weight18": 7.67 lbs 16": 6.28 lbs

To keep them cool, the Scars have three fans and use Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the GPU and GPU. Asus claims that this system operates at 45 dB while giving peak performance.

The Scars also have AniMe Vision white LED light matrices on the back of their lids so you can custom configure their looks. An Aura RGB light bar on the chassis completes the gamer aesthetic.

Asus ROG Strix G16 / G18

Targeted at more mainstream audiences (read: somewhat lower specs and prices), Asus’s Strix G16 and G18 lines are available in both AMD and Intel flavors with slightly different specs. Most Notably, the AMD-powered G614F / G814F max out at an Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti while the Intel-enabled G615L / G815L go up to an RTX 5080. However, the AMD models weigh a bit less than their counterparts.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Intel ModelsAMD Models
Model NamesG615L, G815LG614F, G814F
CPUIntel Core Ultra 9 275HXAMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D
GPUUp to Nvidia RTX 5080Up to Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti
Display16 / 18-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz, Mini LED (100% DCI-P3)16 / 18-inch, 2560 x 1440, 240 Hz, Mini LED (100% DCI-P3)
MemoryUp to 64GB DDR5 5600Up to 32GB DDR5 5600
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe 4 (2x M.2 slots PCIe 5)Up to 1TB PCIe 4 (2x SSD slots, 1x PCIe 4)
Webcam1080p FHD IR1080p FHD IR
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7 + BT 5.4Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.3
PortsUp to 1 x 2.5G Lan Jack* Up to 2 x Thunderbolt 5 (PD, DP, G-Sync support)** 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 mm Audio Combo Jack1 x 1G Lan Jack 1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 1 x USB4 (DP, G-Sync support) 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
Battery90 Whr90 Whr
Dimensions18": 15.71" x 11.73" x 0.93" ~ 1.26" 16": 13.94" x 10.55" x 0.90" ~ 1.21"18": 15.71" x 11.57" x 0.91" ~ 1.21" 16": 13.94" x 10.39" x 0.89" ~ 1.20"
Weight18": 7.54 pounds 16": 6.02 pounds18": 6.61 pounds 16": 5.51 pounds

All of the Strixes have the same ROG “Nebula” screens that use mini LEDs to achieve 500 nits of brightness and 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, along with HDR support and 240 Hz. They also all have dual M.2 slots, one of which comes empty for upgrades.

In a demonstration at Asus’ press day, company reps showed us how easy it is to swap the SSDs. The bottom of the laptops pry off easily and then the SSDs themselves are held in place by levers, not screws.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus Zephyrus G14 / G16

(Image credit: Asus)

The company’s lightweight Zephyrus line is also getting a refresh that includes RTX 5000 series GPUs. The 14-inch, G14 will go up to an RTX 5080 while the 16-inch, G16 tops out at an RTX 5090. The laptops are a mere 3.6 and 4.3 pounds each and 0.72 inches or thinner, making them much svelter than their Strix and Strix Scar cousins.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Zephyrus G14Zephyrus G16
CPUAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370Intel Core Ultra 9 285H
GPUUp to Nvidia RTX 5080Up to Nvidia RTX 5090
Display14", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 120Hz, 2880 x 1800, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P316", Up to ROG Nebula, OLED, 240Hz, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 100% DCI-P3
MemoryUp to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7500 (on board)Up to 64 GB LPDDR5X 7467 (on board)
StorageUp to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (1 x SSD PCIE 4.0)Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD included (2 x SSD PCIE 4.0)
Webcam1080p FHD IR1080p FHD IR
Wi-FiWi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4
Ports1 x USB 4.0 (PD, DP support) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack1 x Thunderbolt 4 (PD, DP support) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen Type-C (PD, DP, G-Sync support) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1 x 3.5 Audio Combo Jack
Battery90 Whr90 Whr
Dimensions12.24" x 8.66" x 0.72"13.94" x 9.69" x 0.69"
Weight3.46 pounds4.3 pounds

The G14 is AMD-powered, deploying a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU while the G16 uses Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H. The 14-inch model actually has the higher resolution screen as it runs at 2880 x 1800 but the 16-inch, 2560 x 1440 panel on the G16 runs at 240 Hz vs 120 Hz on the smaller model.

There’s no word yet on pricing or exact U.S. configs for any of these models. However, Asus expects that all of the laptops will come out sometime in Q1.

Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.