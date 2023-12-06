AMD Advancing AI Event Live Blog: Instinct MI300 Launch, Ryzen 8000 "Hawk Point" Expected

AMD CEO Lisa Su will take to the stage here in San Jose, California, to share the company's latest progress on enabling AI from the cloud to the edge and PCs. The show begins today, December 6, at 10am PT, and we're here to provide live event coverage.

AMD says it will reveal its Instinct MI300 accelerators at the event. All signs point to these coming as both a GPU and a blended CPU+GPU product (APU), both of which are designed to unseat Nvidia's dominance in the AI market.

Make no mistake; the Instinct MI300 is a game-changing design - the data center APU blends a total of 13 chiplets, many of them 3D-stacked, to create a chip with twenty-four Zen 4 CPU cores fused with a CDNA 3 graphics engine and eight stacks of HBM3. Overall, the chip weighs in with 146 billion transistors, making it the largest chip AMD has pressed into production.

If you're more interested in the latest PC technology, AMD is also expected to unveil its "Hawk Point" Ryzen 8000 mobile series of chips. Rumors point to these chips offering many of the same characteristics as their predecessors, but targeted enhancements offer more performance. These are the follow-on to AMD's Ryzen 7040 series, the first PC chips to launch with a dedicated AI processing NPU unit, so we think there's a chance these enhanced models will debut at the show.

Pull up a seat; the show starts shortly.