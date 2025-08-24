The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G70B gaming monitor is at an all-time low $399 — features a 144 Hz 4K IPS panel

When it comes to setting up a good gaming rig, all of your graphics power is wasted if you don't have a quality display. That's why it's good to know what specs to look for when shopping to ensure you get a monitor that meets your needs. Today, we've come across a deal on a monitor that checks off plenty of high quality boxes, making it a great option for casual and expert gamers alike. The 32-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey G70B is now available at Woot with a $400 discount, taking it from $799 all the way down to $399.

This monitor boasts high-quality performance with a high PPI resolution paired with a fast IPS panel. It's definitely oriented toward gamers, but that's not to say you couldn't benefit from using it in a professional environment. However, it's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification and Odyssey line features lends its abilities to gaming needs.

Samsung 32-Inch Odyssey G70B Monitor: was $799 now $399 at Woot! This gaming monitor spans 32 inches across and features a 4K IPS panel. It supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and has a 3.5mm jack for audio devices As far as gaming monitors go, this one has plenty of specs to get excited about. Read more ▼

This monitor comes in other sizes, but this offer is specifically for the 32-inch version of the Samsung Odyssey G70B. It's designed around a 32-inch IPS panel with a 4K UHD resolution that measures in at 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The refresh rate on the Samsung Odyssey G70B can reach as high as 144 Hz, while the response time is a low 1ms.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified for its performance, which guarantees the screen meets a handful of key requirements. This includes things like low-framerate compensation support and a tear-free experience.

There are both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of along with some ports for input, including USB, as well as a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. It can even connect to your local network using a cable or Wi-Fi.

