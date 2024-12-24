Mini-PC specialist Minisforum has just launched a portable dual monitor equipped with two 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 screens. They’re attached via a hinge, allowing for a more ergonomic experience when using the built-in stand. Aside from that, you can also fold it outward like a tent, allowing you to easily share your screen with someone in front of you. The Minisform MDSA156 is compatible with both Windows and Mac and is priced at $231 on the Minisforum website.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Minisforum MDSA156 Size 15.6 inches (x2) Brightness 250 nits (typ.) Color Gamut 45% NTSC Contrast 1000:1 (typ.) Resolution 1920 x 1080 per screen Ratio 16:9 per screen Response Time 20ms Viewing Angle 170 deg (typ.) Frequency 60 Hz Flip Angle 0 to 315 degrees Video Input USB Type-C (x2), HDMI (x1) Audio Output 3.5mm jack, built-in dual speakers Rated Power 30W Dimensions 355.7 x 217.3 x 24.4mm Weight 1.6kg Bracket Tilt 135 degrees Bracket Mounting 75 x 75mm

Looking through the key specs, we note possible weaknesses, such as the low max brightness level, the relatively narrow color gamut, and the slow-ish quoted response time. Potential buyers will have to balance these aspects against the dual-screen utility value and price.

The monitor has two USB Type-C ports, allowing you to use one cable for power and data transfer. If your Mac or PC cannot deliver enough power via USB-C, you could use the other Type-C port to ensure power supply stability. Of course, you could also use the HDMI port to connect the portable monitor to your PC, although you won’t be able to use the dual monitors as two independent screens.

You can use the Minisforum MDSA156 in three different modes: 90 degrees reading mode, where you get two side-by-side vertical monitors, 180 degrees desktop mode, where the two 15.6-inch displays are stacked horizontally, and the 315-degree shared mode, best for small person-to-persons presentations. It also offers a splice mode, where you can use the two 15.6-inch screens as a single 23.8-inch screen.

Aside from its display chops, you also get two built-in speakers, so you don’t have to worry about bringing an extra Bluetooth speaker. But if you prefer using your wired audiophile headphones, you could plug it into the portable display with the available 3.5mm audio jack.

Although the monitor is designed for portable use, you could also permanently mount it with the 75 x 75mm mounting holes at the back of the lower display. Even if it’s not VESA-certified, this should fit the standard VESA bracket. But if you want to increase your productivity when you’re on the go without breaking your back, the Minisforum MDSA156 weighs just 3.5 pounds — a little more than the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air. It’s also about the same size as a typical 15-inch laptop, so you could easily slip it into a laptop sleeve for transport and storage.