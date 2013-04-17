Trending

AMD's Radeon HD 7990 Malta Graphics Card Posted on Ebay

An "engineering sample" of AMD's upcoming Radeon HD 7990 graphics card is currently on sale on Ebay for $30,100.

Ebay user wowbagger1234 has evidently managed to acquire an "engineering sample" of AMD's upcoming Radeon HD 7990 "Malta" graphics card and is offering the opportunity to "enter the history books and be the first person in the world to own this breathtaking piece of American engineering" [may actually be Canadian engineering from AMD in Ontario -Ed.] for the price of $30,100 (at the time of writing) plus $50 shipping and handling.

According to the listing on Ebay, the Reference HD 7990 features two Tahiti GPUs, PCIe 3.0, a 950 MHz core clock, 2 x 3,072 MB GDDR5 memory clocked at 1,500 MHz, which matches what we have heard about the graphics card thus far


Posting engineering samples of products for sale is at the very least frowned upon. We wouldn't be surprised if AMD issues an injunction or takes other legal action against the sale and/or the seller. For those of you disinclined to pay over $30 big ones for the engineering sample, the Radeon HD 7990 is expected to be formally released later this month. AMD also showed off the HD 7990 in action, running Tomb Raider in Eyefinity 5x1 configuration.

  • Shankovich 17 April 2013 18:07
    haha the development department at the Markham office must be having a blast seeing the price go up.
    Reply
  • _kardon_ 17 April 2013 18:14
    Price is now at US $91,800.00
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 17 April 2013 18:17
    $92,000 currently... there really are no limits to human stupidity :)
    Reply
  • Jonathon Thorpe 17 April 2013 18:27
    Looking at the core clock, does that mean that it wont me based on x2 Ghz Editions? I though I read on Toms that it would be clocked at 1Ghz or 1.1Ghz.
    Reply
  • Estix 17 April 2013 18:30
    I'm sure AMD is just using this to determine how to set the MSRP
    Reply
  • Deemo13 17 April 2013 18:35
    You might want to fix where it says 7790 up there.
    Reply
  • gm0n3y 17 April 2013 18:36
    I was going to bid, but $50 for shipping is a little steep.
    Reply
  • MaCk0y 17 April 2013 18:48
    Doesn't ship to Malta....
    Reply
  • griptwister 17 April 2013 18:58
    @slomo4sho, it's probably just Nvida trying to get their hands on the card because they're terrified that it will beat their dual GPU solution.
    Reply
  • dark_lord69 17 April 2013 19:00
    Sigh... other 7990's are much cheaper.. This one is going for almost the value that remains on my mortgage. And does anyone actually have a case that would fit that MONSTER!?
    Reply