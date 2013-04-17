AMD's Radeon HD 7990 Malta Graphics Card Posted on Ebay

Ebay user wowbagger1234 has evidently managed to acquire an "engineering sample" of AMD's upcoming Radeon HD 7990 "Malta" graphics card and is offering the opportunity to "enter the history books and be the first person in the world to own this breathtaking piece of American engineering" [may actually be Canadian engineering from AMD in Ontario -Ed.] for the price of $30,100 (at the time of writing) plus $50 shipping and handling.

According to the listing on Ebay, the Reference HD 7990 features two Tahiti GPUs, PCIe 3.0, a 950 MHz core clock, 2 x 3,072 MB GDDR5 memory clocked at 1,500 MHz, which matches what we have heard about the graphics card thus far.



Posting engineering samples of products for sale is at the very least frowned upon. We wouldn't be surprised if AMD issues an injunction or takes other legal action against the sale and/or the seller. For those of you disinclined to pay over $30 big ones for the engineering sample, the Radeon HD 7990 is expected to be formally released later this month. AMD also showed off the HD 7990 in action, running Tomb Raider in Eyefinity 5x1 configuration.