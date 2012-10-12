Alcatel Teases One Touch Windows Phone

According to two images published on Alcatel's Instagram account, the firm is preparing to launch a Windows Phone handset entitled the One Touch. Judging by the handset's use of the previous iteration of the Windows Phone button, the device is likely a budget-priced phone that utilizes Windows Phone 7.8 instead of Windows Phone 8.

A 3.7-inch display and a 5-megapixel camera with an LED flash situation at the device's rear are currently the only details available. Speculation has suggested that the One Touch will feature a Qualcomm MSM7227A SoC, which delivers a single ARM Cortex A5 core clocked at 1 GHz, as well as an upgraded Adreno 200 graphic core. 512 MB of RAM, a front-facing VGA camera and 4 GB of internal storage round off the rumored components.

The One Touch will go up against stiff competition when it does launch, though; Nokia, HTC and Samsung are all due to sell their Windows Phone 8 devices next month, as well as Microsoft potentially preparing its own device based on the forthcoming mobile operating system.