Boogie Board Can Finally Save Images

Boogie Board maker Improv Electronics showcased a prototype model at CES called the Boogie Board Sync 9.7 LCD eWriter. It did what all other Boogie Boards have been unable to do thus far: save files.

According to the company, the new model takes note-taking "to a whole new level" offering a pressure-sensitive writing surface, Bluetooth connectivity, Evernote integration, OCR compatibility, and a virtual whiteboard mode. It uses the company's Reflex No Power LCD technology for the writing surface, and is made of shatter-proof plastic.

To save files, the 9.7-inch device comes with a built-in micro SD card reader. Also included is a microUSB port for wired transfers, and Bluetooth to send saved files over the air. This Bluetooth functionality also serves as makeshift "transmitter" to turn a Bluetooth-compatible device into a second screen whether it's a smartphone, tablet or a desktop hooked up to an HDTV.

That said, anything the user draws on the Sync 9.7 appears on the connected screen. This should be ideal for those wanting to make presentations without the need for a projector. Kids should even get a kick out of seeing their doodles on a big screen too. Hundreds of pages can be saved to the SD card, the company claims, a welcome feature for parents who want to keep the virtual drawings on file for later viewing.

"A Boogie Board Sync mobile app and Virtual Desktop Companion (VDC) software will also be available for the Boogie Board Sync eWriter," Improv Electronics said during the show. "The VDC software will be available for download free from improvelectronics.com. It will add one-click Evernote and e-mail integration, a virtual whiteboard tool and other extended functionality. The mobile app will be available for Android and iOS devices. The VDC software will be available for Windows and MAC OS."

The new 9.7-inch Boogie Board is expected to arrive just in time for the 2013 holiday season for around $100, so stay tuned.

