LSI Announces SAS 12 Gb/s Interface

The company has introduced the SAS 12 Gb/s interface as an add-on card. The card is designed to work with current PCI Express 2.0 x8 interface. With PCI-Express 3.0 around the corner, the card will be able to take full advantage of the system's bus bandwidth. This card can connect up to 44 SAS or SATA devices with support up to 2048 SAS addresses. It is backwards compatible with today's SAS or SATA 6 Gb/s and 3 Gb/s devices.

LSI claims a 58 percent increase in IOPS performance compared to a SATA 6 Gb/s due to improved bandwidth aggregation per drive. In addition, LSI is claiming a 65 percent increase in bandwidth yield. In a test using 32 Seagate Savvio 15.3K 6Gb/s SAS HDD drives, the drive array measured an impressive 3106.84 MB/s on Iometer and over 1.01 million IOPS.

LSI Senior Vice President Bill Wuertz said, "12Gb/s SAS SATA 6Gbps provides equipment to expand existing opportunities in cloud computing, virtual servers, high-strength I / O applications (it) can be maximized play storage device performance. Future, as the PCI-E 3.0 and SSD development, 12Gb / s SAS will be able to fully release all of the next generation of server performance."

