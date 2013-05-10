Nokia Shows Off the Lumia 928's Audio Recording Quality

Nokia showed off the as-yet-unannounced Lumia 928's camera prowess and compared it to the iPhone 5 and the Samsung Galaxy SIII. This time, the Finnish company wants to show you how great the Lumia 928 is at audio recording. While the iPhone 5 seems to have escaped the spotlight, Samsung's Galaxy SIII is once again being scrutinized.

Nokia is returning to New York for this test, this time taking to the subway to record the Underground Horns.

Of course, as was the case with yesterday's video, the Lumia 928 does pretty well. "Nokia Lumia retains audio quality under high vilume with no distortion," the video brags. Nokia wouldn't post such a video if it didn't reflect positively on its upcoming Windows Phone 8 device. Still, the video is worth a look, if only to catch a fleeting glimpse of Nokia's worst kept secret.