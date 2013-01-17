Microsoft Launches Play Service: Xbox Games on Your Windows Phone or PC

One of Microsoft's latest efforts in unifying its platforms is by bringing Xbox games to Windows 8. Dubbed "Microsoft Play" (between Google Play and this, things are bound to get a little confusing); Microsoft's new service allows XBLA titles to be played on Windows 8 desktops and RT tablets. Since the service is still new, only fifteen titles are available for cross-platform play:

Skulls of the Shogun.

The Gunstringer: Dead Man Running.

ilomilo+.

Wordament.

Toy Soldiers: Cold War.

Taptiles.

Rocket Riot 3D.

Reckless Racing Ultimate.

Pinball FX2.

Microsoft Minesweeper.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection.

Microsoft Mahjong.

Hydro Thunder Hurricane.

Adera.

4 Elements II Special Edition.

The list doesn't consist of any mind blowing titles, by any means. However, the list can only expand as Microsoft plans to be able to have developers write games that will work across Xbox 360, phones, tablets, and desktops.

For more detail on Microsoft's Play service, head to its official page.