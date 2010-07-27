Steam Banning Innocent MW2 Players, Maybe

Is Valve banning innocent gamers? That's what disgruntled Modern Warfare 2 gamers have been claiming over the past week. Apparently Valve's Anti-Cheat software (VAC)--built into Steam--is kicking out MW2 gamers for alleged cheats.

The problem is that these gamers say they weren’t cheating, and Valve's stance--past and present-- is that it will not revoke or discuss the reason behind the banning. This alone makes it difficult to determine the "cheat" that actually triggered the VAC.

Angry Modern Warfare 2 players can be found (and read) in four places: the Modern Warfare 2 forums, the Steam forums, an invite-only Steam Group, and even via a YouTube video showcasing the actual error and various rants of the forums.

"It's becoming apparent that a large number of people are being affected by VAC bans in relation to MW2," reads one post. "These VAC bans are not because we are cheaters, but because we have been a victim of bad software implantation, sourcing from either VAC or MW2 or a combination of the two. If we make ourselves heard, then hopefully Valve will investigate this issue and prevent others being affected."

Currently Valve hasn't issued a statement, however the sheer number of banned users should promote some kind of investigation. There's speculation that a conflict between Modern Warfare 2 and VAC exists, however forum representatives are saying that the issue can't be fixed. Those who were hit by the VAC will need to repurchase the game in order to play it again.