Tom's Guide: 9 Nintendo Emulators for Desktop PCs

Check out Tom's Guide's latest story on Nintendo emulators!

Today's games might have stunning graphics and intricate story lines, but it's hard to beat the classics from the early days of video games, isn't it? Last week, the Tom's Guide team rounded up a few Sega emulators for fans of old Sega classics. Now it's time the Nintendo fans had their turn. Be sure to check out '9 Nintendo Emulators for Desktop PCs' and prepare to dust off your collection of games!

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • TunaSoda 02 February 2013 22:48
    Why would I want to run an emulator on my PC's 26" LCD when I can just use my actual NES with my 50" TV and my two wireless NES Advantage arcade controllers? :D
  • Angry Bellic 02 February 2013 23:12
    LOVE IT!!! OR GET LOST!
  • 03 February 2013 01:08
    TunaSodaWhy would I want to run an emulator on my PC's 26" LCD when I can just use my actual NES with my 50" TV and my two wireless NES Advantage arcade controllers?I agree, but some of us have a broken nes that doesn't work and i am tired of blowing into the cartage till tears flow down my cheeks and chest.
  • dextronaut 03 February 2013 09:46
    jupiter optimus maximusI agree, but some of us have a broken nes that doesn't work and i am tired of blowing into the cartage till tears flow down my cheeks and chest.
    lmaoooooooo thats the funniest thing Ive read all day and possibly week.
    I personally rock the SNES.
  • TunaSoda 03 February 2013 21:41
    jupiter optimus maximusI agree, but some of us have a broken nes that doesn't work and i am tired of blowing into the cartage till tears flow down my cheeks and chest.Way easy & cheap fix
  • elbert 03 February 2013 21:54
    Ill stick with nesticle for my Nintendo emulation. Zsnes is about the best one I have used for super Nintendo. For the super Nintendo I have always used ultrahlp and project 64.

    I know this isn't the place but I have found stella to be about the best Atari emulation.
  • TunaSoda 04 February 2013 00:08
    What about RockNESX? Best I've used
  • filenotfound 22 March 2013 02:12
    are you kidding me?
    no$GBA is your listed best NDS emulator?.... its utter trash...
    it has horrid compatibility with games
    the way it handles game saves is horrible
    it has no extra features or settings
    its been a dead project for over 3 years

    DeSmuME is a FAR FAR FAR better emulator, and has been for a few years now....


    As for the comment above about emulation vs console
    quite a few of the emulators can play games as good as consoles can, with the added bonus of texture mods, HQ filters and AA/AF, HD resolutions...
    you go ahead and play an nes on a 50" tv at like 420x240 resolution....

    and you can use an hdmi cable from your computer > a tv.... like really... its not like its that hard to do or that uncommon....

    Like i own every console, but i prefer emulators, since you can do much more with them. GC/WII/PS2 at 1080P with like 3-6x IR and 2-8AA! ppssh, after playing like that, the use of real consoles should be illegal...

    Gaming on a pc is ALWAYS better then gaming on a console, even when you playing a console system/game on a pc.
