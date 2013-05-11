Trending

Runescape Will Be Coming to Your Tablets

By Apple 

Jagex is ambitious about where it will take Runescape to.

A few months ago, Jagex announced that it was developing Runescape 3. Essentially, it would do to the game what Runescape 2 did to Runescape Classic. The in-game graphics are getting a drastic facelift and the game will be re-coded in HTML 5, though the old Java client will still be available.

The transition to HTML 5 means that it'll be significantly easier for Jagex to do some porting work. In fact, Jagex's ambitions for the upcoming year will be to bring its popular MMO to tablets. "We're working really, really hard to do tablets by Q4 this year," stated CEO Mark Gerhard. "Tablet is more akin to your laptop so the game is more naturally transposed to that.”

Gerhard also explained that there would be a possibility of bringing the game to Smart TVs. "I'm also very excited about Smart TVs," he stated, "I don't think we’re that far away from being able to do something very interesting there."

Bringing Runescape to consoles may even become a possibility, and Jagex hopes to bring cross-platform play. “Consoles are easy if you can just get the console manufacturers to play nice with each other and stop fragmenting the community then we could do something there too," said Gerhard, "Ultimately, you’ve got to go where you think the ball’s going to be, rather than chasing after it. Sometimes that means you have to make decisions without necessarily having all the data to say that it’s the right call, or that you can do it."

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • crossfiresli160 10 May 2013 23:09
    nerve thought id see rs news on here
    Reply
  • shikamaru31789 10 May 2013 23:41
    I'm glad to hear that it'll be coming to tablets. If they can pull off consoles and smart tv's, that'd be pretty awesome too. I've played RS off and on since 2004 and will be playing it again when RS 3 releases this summer.
    Reply
  • edogawa 10 May 2013 23:53
    That's actually kind of cool it will be HTML5 and on tablets. That's the thing that I always hated when playing WoW(years ago) Java.
    Reply
  • joytech22 11 May 2013 01:10
    I've been a long time player of RS, I'm actually a beta tester for the HTML5 client.
    I can't play it on my phone (HTC One) though. :( The browser needs to support a form of OpenGL which isn't supported on Chrome for Android atm.
    Reply
  • joytech22 11 May 2013 01:10
    I've been a long time player of RS, I'm actually a beta tester for the HTML5 client.
    I can't play it on my phone (HTC One) though. :( The browser needs to support a form of OpenGL which isn't supported on Chrome for Android atm.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 11 May 2013 05:03
    I started playing RS with my daughter, and its not a bad little game. A lot more impressive than I originally assumed, especially for a web browser game.
    Reply
  • Master Bob 11 May 2013 16:44
    I used to play the game all the time years ago (2006-2010). I checked the game out again after a couple of years, and I hated it. Maybe I was just annoyed that so much had changed, but the game just didn't seem fun anymore. Jagex changed the combat system after 11 years (who does that?), and many of the things I would do for fun were just, gone.
    The game is a shell of its former self, and I would not recommend it to anyone, young or old.
    Reply
  • samuelspark 11 May 2013 19:21
    People still play this?
    Reply
  • DAsianFatass 12 May 2013 14:11
    I like how Runescape is being more modern in the graphics and still staying in its point and click formula. For me, EOC changed a lot of the combat in runescape which made it much more fun and easier.
    Reply