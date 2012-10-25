Trending

Report: No Service Pack 2 for Windows 7

By Microsoft 

Say what?

As Microsoft gears up for Friday's Windows 8 launch, it's whisperings about Windows 7 that have caught our attention. According to the latest rumors, Microsoft isn't planning to release a second service pack for Windows 7.

The Register cites sources close to Microsoft's sustained engineering team that say there are no plans a Windows 7 SP2, something people have been waiting on for a few months now. Apparently, Microsoft plans to keep updating Windows 7 with patches every month until Windows 7 support comes to an end.

Microsoft hasn't yet commented on the news, so we have no way of knowing if this is a new protocol going forward and will also apply to Windows 8 or if it's just a case of Microsoft not wanting to put in the required resources for a second Service Pack when it's got both hands full with a new OS. We'll update when we know more on that front.

Windows XP was launched in 2001 and got its first service pack a year later, in 2002. SP2 followed in 2004 (along with two service pack patches, SP2a and SP2b, in 2006 and 2007). SP3 was launched in 2008, seven years after the OS first launched. Vista got two service packs, the first a year after it's 2007 launch, in February of 2008, and the second in 2009. Windows 7's first service pack was released in the summer of 2010, a year after the OS launched.

95 Comments
  • Dark Lord of Tech 25 October 2012 06:34
    Sounds reasonable!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Reply
  • Inferno1217 25 October 2012 06:35
    Looks like they are worried about Windows 8 success and want force people to upgrade to Windows 8. Big Mistake!
    Reply
  • obsama1 25 October 2012 06:36
    I hope there's a platform update. They should bring WDDM 1.2 and DX11.1 to 7 like when they brought DX11 to Vista.
    Reply
  • heroz0r 25 October 2012 06:37
    They force us to use Windows 8...
    Reply
  • cookoy 25 October 2012 06:39
    In line with the trend: nt4 - 6 sp, w2k - 4 sp, xp - 3 sp, vista - 2 sp, w7 - 1 sp. No money, no honey.
    Reply
  • festerovic 25 October 2012 06:41
    heroz0rThey force us to use Windows 8...
    Negative. I will be running win 7 until there is compelling reason to upgrade. Lack of SP is not a motivator. And they already burned me with Vista, making me think I needed it to play DX10...Games are still being released in dx9 hah.
    Reply
  • joytech22 25 October 2012 06:42
    While I agree Windows 8 is alright for now and then use, everyday and productivity use people will NOT enjoy this.

    It's too unfamiliar and too big a change in such a small time frame.
    It will however be successful, even Vista was somewhat successful.
    Reply
  • bystander 25 October 2012 06:42
    heroz0rThey force us to use Windows 8...Exactly how does the lack of a new service pack force people into Win 8? Win 7 works great on SP1 as it is.
    Reply
  • ricdiculus 25 October 2012 06:44
    Damn I'm getting tired of all this MS crap!!
    Reply
  • 25 October 2012 06:48
    Interesting logic how Win8 bashers claim Win7 is perfect, yet complains when they wont release a SP2.
    Reply