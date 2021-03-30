New AMD Adrenalin Driver Adds Support For Dirt 5's Ray Tracing Update

Yesterday, AMD release a new Adrenalin driver to the public, version 21.3.2 with support for several new titles including Dirt 5, along with several bug fixes. Specifically, driver 21.3.2 adds support for Dirt 5's new DirectX Raytracing (DXR) update.

Dirt 5 originally launched late last year, and CodeMasters worked with AMD on the title. Not long after launch, AMD provided the press with early access to a beta DXR branch of the game, with the promise that DXR support would eventually get rolled into the public build. It took longer than expected, but with the latest update you can now try Dirt 5's ray tracing feature on AMD's current RX 6000 series GPUs. (It also works with Nvidia RTX GPUs.) We're planning a more extensive look at the state of ray tracing in games in the coming weeks, both to see how much DXR and ray tracing impact performance, as well as how much ray tracing improves the look of various games.

AMD added support for the new Outriders RPG and Evil Genius 2: World Domination as well. There's no indication of major performance improvements or bug fixes for those games, but the latest drivers are game ready.

Bug Fixes

Besides the above, here are the five bugs squashed in this update: