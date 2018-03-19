AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 18.3.3 Ready For 'Sea Of Thieves' And More

AMD has released a new driver for users of Radeon GPUs. The new version, 18.3.3, brings improved support for the soon-to-be-released titles Sea Of Thieves and A Way Out.

The change notes are sparse--rather barren, actually--regarding exactly what kind of improvements you can expect for these titles, both of which are releasing this week. As Nvidia has done with its “Game Ready” driver releases, AMD seems to be releasing more and more drivers that are simply provided to ensure a baseline level of performance and compatibility with upcoming games.

Beyond this, the new version of the Radeon driver also brings support for version 1.1 of the Vulkan API, which was only recently released. This will likely be of interest only to Vulkan developers, though, as the list of games compiled for the young API is short.

The list of miscellaneous fixes for this release is also brief. Multi-GPU-related bugs for Final Fantasy XVand Star Wars: Battlefront 2 have been fixed, and so have stuttering issues in Forza Motorsport 7. Also, audio corruption in clips recorded by Radeon Relive, AMD’s driver-based game recording feature, should be fixed.

Radeon Adrenalin Edition 18.3.3 is available for download at AMD’s website. The full changelog is copied below:

Support ForSea of ThievesA Way OutVulkan 1.1 SupportProduct is conformant with the Vulkan 1.1 Specification. Vulkan and the Vulkan logo are registered trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc.Fixed IssuesForza Motorsport 7 may experience intermittent stutter during gameplay.Some Radeon ReLive recorded clips may experience corruption or audio distortion when played back.Final Fantasy XV may experience flickering or disappearing objects during some gameplay in multi GPU enabled system configurations.Star Wars Battlefront 2 may experience a system hang on the initial splash screen in multi GPU enabled system configurations.