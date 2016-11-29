AMD Rolls Out Radeon Software Crimson Driver For 'Watchdogs 2'

Last year, AMD revamped its graphics driver suite and committed to regular hotfix updates to add support for the latest games. To this day, the company is keeping up with its promise. The latest update is the fifth hotfix release in November.

AMD committed to day-one driver support for the hottest new games on release day. The Radeon Software Crimson 16.11.5 hotfix driver adds support for Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs 2 just in time for the game's release on November 29. The driver isn’t perfect, though. AMD said that you may experience flickering or game crashes if you have dual RX 480 GPUs running in CrossFire.

In addition to day-one support for Watch Dogs 2, Radeon Crimson 16.11.5 includes a Direct X 11 CrossFire profile for Dishonored 2 and improved CrossFire profiles for The Division and Battlefield 1.

As with any driver update, Radeon Crimson 16.11.5 isn’t perfect. AMD provided a list of known issues that the company will address in future releases. Some of the problems have been around for several updates, though, such as an issue where some games won’t launch when Raptr’s game overlay is enabled. The full list of known issues is available on the release notes page.

AMD’s Radeon Crimson Edition driver packages are specific for the version of Windows you use. You can find the Windows 10 64-bit version here. If you have an older version of Windows, check AMD's website for the correct installation package.