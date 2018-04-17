AMD Responds To Nvidia GPP Controversy
In light of the Nvidia GPP controversy, AMD made an official announcement that it remains committed to fair competition and providing consumer choice. In AMD’s own words, the company’s products don’t come with “gamer taxes” and the company doesn’t force its partners into “anti-competitive conditions.”
Late last month, HardOCP published its opinion on a new Nvidia partner program called the GeForce Partner Program (GPP). GPP was launched without much fanfare and slipped under the radar until HardOCP dragged it into the spotlight. The issue quickly developed into a controversy. We posted an explainer on what GPP is, but to summarize: GPP allegedly forces Nvidia graphics card partners, such as Asus, MSI, and others, to create Nvidia-exclusive branding. In practice, that means that partners can’t have product lines that offer both Nvidia and AMD graphics options. For example, under GPP, Asus wouldn’t be able to make AMD graphics cards that carry it’s most well-known brand, ROG.
Initially, much of the talk surrounding GPP remained accusations and speculation. More recently, however, continued silence from Nvidia and branding changes spotted in Asus’, MSI’s, and Gigabyte’s product lines have begun to paint a picture of the anti-competitive nature that underlies GPP. The three Nvidia graphics card partners all removed name branding from their AMD graphics cards. Asus removed its aforementioned ROG branding, MSI cut its “Gaming” moniker, and Gigabyte deleted its Aorus name. Asus was the first to officially announce a new brand for its AMD graphics cards: Arez. Going forward "Arez" will take the place of "ROG" in Asus’ AMD products. We suspect that MSI and Gigabyte will soon follow suit.
AMD has now broken its silence on the matter and issued an official statement. Of course, AMD didn’t mention GPP or Nvidia by name, but it’s clear who this statement targets. Corporate VP of Radeon Gaming at AMD Scott Herkelman said the following with regards to the ongoing controversy.
Over the coming weeks, you can expect to see our add-in board partners launch new brands that carry an AMD Radeon product. AMD is pledging to reignite this freedom of choice when gamers choose an AMD Radeon RX graphics card. These brands will share the same values of openness, innovation, and inclusivity that most gamers take to heart. The freedom to tell others in the industry that they won’t be boxed in to choosing proprietary solutions that come bundled with “gamer taxes” just to enjoy great experiences they should rightfully have access to. The freedom to support a brand that actively works to advance the art and science of PC gaming while expanding its reach.
Herkelman is obviously referring to brands, including Arez, that are created by the add-in board partners out of necessity due to GPP, and not anything resulting from AMD’s own initiatives with those companies. AMD is trying spin the inception of these brands positively, however. As Herkelman notes, brands carrying AMD’s products will carry its pillars of being dedicated to “open innovation,” of “true transparency,” and of “expanding the PC ecosystem.”
As Herkelman rightly points out, AMD does have a decent track record in these departments. The most well-known example is probably FreeSync. Unlike with Nvidia’s G-Sync, which requires proprietary silicon and licensing to implement, FreeSync is part of the standard display protocols in HDMI and DisplayPort. Herkelman also mentions the open-source graphics API Vulkan, a competitor to Microsoft’s DirectX. Vulkan was built upon AMD’s donated Mantle API from 2013.
but I really started to change my mind when I discovered that Display manufacturers are forbidden from adding freesync/vrr to a monitor that has gsync. I'm ok that gsync displays are more expensive, as I understand the tech comes at a cost, but manufacturers should have a right to add freesync as an additional feature. It is insane that a display can't be bought that includes both gsync and freesync. As a consumer this strongly colors my opinion of Nvidia, and not in a good way.
Stop over promising, under delivering and wasting time blaming others for your incompetency.
Comparing hard specs versus the 1080ti FE, is there anything that jumps out at you that would make the 1080ti take the V64 behind the shed and whoop its butt? Sure, the 1080ti has an extra 3GB of framebuffer space, but I don't think there's a single game that struggles with 8GB even at 4K res. Yet, the ti owns the V64 in every single game.
Drivers, drivers, drivers.
When any company leverages its might to restrict another company's trade it should be illegal. History shows that competition breeds innovation and benefits end users as a whole. Got a better product, prove it by performance/price, not by attacking your opposition and restricting their trade.
Even when performance was comparable, their drivers were undeniably awful. It was the norm for them to announce software features that didn't make it into the drivers at release. The final straw for me was a driver update for my 7970 well after release that completely fubar'd multi monitor support for me. All you read on the forums now from AMD fans are how great their drivers are now. I have no idea how true that is, but without a highend competitive card, it doesn't matter to me any more.
That was my first thought, but then I realized these are all (?) Taiwanese-based manufacturers, and they probably have different laws and standards for anti-competitive practices.
It may or may not be anti-competitive in the way the rumor mills have spun. People do seem to jump on the band-wagon for stuff like this.
If companies are forced to choose a word like "Gamers" only for NVidia though that's wrong IMO as the implication is AMD cards aren't as good for gamers, so if companies are essentially strong-armed into that to me that's anti-competitive.
Again though, I'll wait for all the information that I can get access too.
But, I can sort-of see NVidia's reasoning. They believe that they have superior products and they don't want Company ABC to have a brand XYZ that can have either an Nvidia or AMD chip in it. Why? Because they think that brand XYZ on the box has a strong appeal in the minds of consumers, so consumers will be drawn to brand XYZ regardless of the underlying technology. There are many companies that do take advantage of branding to sell inferior products to mindless consumer all the time. However, what they're also saying is that they think PC gamers are of the same ilk when it comes to buying graphics cards. So, if you're a gamer, regardless of whether you prefer NVidia or AMD, that should piss you off more than this being some anti-competitive marketing practice.
I get your concerns if true that GSync monitors aren't allowed to add Freesync but that's possibly due to how the GSync module is implemented... the module replaces the scaler such that the video signal goes to the module in the monitor (proprietary NVidia) before showing up on the screen..
Now I suppose theoretically you could have a separate path with a normal scaler so if that was not allowed either I might agree that's not right...
Having said that it would be VERY CONFUSING to the specs when you might have a 60Hz panel for example with full GSync support (even below 30FPS via GSync module multiplier such as 2x22FPS = "44Hz")... but then in Freesync mode works at only 40Hz to 60Hz.
I can see why, at least initially, it would be important for a new feature to stand alone.
Why would you think that? What sales restriction has been put in place? As Asus has just announced. AMD cards are now sold under a different branding. There is nothing illegal about having company exclusive branding. If Nvidia required Asus to put "Not recommended for gaming" or "Not designed for gaming" on Arez boxes, then there would definitely be some issues.
They are always trying to force you into their walled garden. That's why they have so much money. It's hard to get back out from behind that wall.
They're pretty *stable* now, but there are few games that don't run better on my 1080ti in comparison to my V64 w/c, and usually its not nitpicking either, its pretty noticeable. So stable, yes, and their Crimson interface is 1000x better looking than nvidia's ancient control panel, but the drivers just don't seem to be very well optimized for new games. Looking at the specs on paper, there's no reason there should be a night-and-day difference between the 1080ti and V64 w/c in games. Especially when I'm running at a fairly low resolution (1080p) and Vsync.
I'm through blaming Gameworks for all these issues---these tessellation saturating libraries have been around a long time now, and AMD has had ample time to optimize for this trend in their software or hardware.
Wasn't there a manufacturer rumored to be doing just that a while ago? Having both FS/GSync in one monitor? What ever happened to that?
NVidia goons got to them, lol.