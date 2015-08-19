Amped Wireless' New AC1900 Router Available For Pre-Order

The Titan High Power AC1900 Wi-Fi Router is Amped Wireless' new flagship router designed for today's households running multiple devices and demanding a strong network. The dual-band Wi-Fi router boasts throughput speeds of up to 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and 1300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band. With the multi-device home in mind, the Titan is meant to simultaneously handle the traffic running on today's home networks, including music downloads, video chats, 4K streaming and gaming.

Powered by a 1 GHz Dual-Core processor, the Titan High Power utilizes 4 high gain, 5dBi, dual band antennas as well as 14 amplifiers. For those interested in the nitty-gritty, the 14 amplifiers are comprised of 3 x 2.4 GHz transmitting amplifiers, 4 x 2.4 GHz receiving amplifiers, 3 x 5 GHz transmitting amplifiers, and 4 x 5 GHz receiving amplifiers.

The Titan High Power AC1900 Wi-Fi Router features 4 Antenna-Rx Technology in order to boost range while delivering a stable connection for home users. The 4 Antenna-Rx Technology is comprised of a combination of three transmitters with four receivers and four antennas per frequency.

The Titan comes equipped with two USB ports; one port running at 2.0 speeds and the other at 3.0 speeds for file sharing. The router also has five Gigabit wired ports for connecting to a modem and other additional network devices.

The Titan High Power AC1900 Wi-Fi Router is available for pre-order at Amped Wireless' website for $189.99 USD. Shipping is expected to start on August 27.

