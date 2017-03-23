Bioware Adds First Story-Based APEX Mission To 'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Multiplayer

Not even a week has passed since the release of Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Bioware already has new, free content to add to the game, specifically in its multiplayer.

“Drack's Missing Scouts” is the first event in the game’s story-based multiplayer "APEX missions." You and your teammates will travel to a new map, Firebase Paradox, and investigate a “potential kett threat.” The kett are a hostile alien race in the Andromeda system, and you’ll have to fight them back to gain more territory for the Milky Way colonists.

In addition to a new map, you’ll also have a new character to try out called The Gladiator, a female krogan with biotic powers. The krogan already have a reputation as the toughest aliens in the Milky Way. Combined with biotic powers, this new character can pack a punch with conventional weapons as well as with her powerful abilities.

Unlike the regular online gameplay, APEX missions provide your single-player campaign character with additional rewards, although the studio didn’t provide the exact details as to what you’ll get when you finish the mission.

Mass Effect: Andromeda was released earlier this week, and despite its graphical and gameplay issues, I’m still enjoying it. If you’re still on the fence about buying it, you can check out our hands-on impressions of the final game.