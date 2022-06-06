Apple Introduces M2 Processor: 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, up to 18% More Performance

Apple announced its Apple Silicon M2 processors today, saying that the new second-gen chips offer up to 18% more performance in unspecified CPU-focused tasks, while the revamped 10-core GPU offers up to 35% more performance in unspecified graphics workloads.



The new M2 chips come fabbed on a second-generation 5nm process, presumably TSMCs N5P, and have 20 billion transistors. The M2 processors will debut in the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, which will be available next month.

The Arm-powered Apple Silicon chips have reinvigorated the company's PC products with the now well-known M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Ultra chips, enabling the company to cut ties with Intel processors and move to more advanced chip fabrication technology.

Apple Silicon M2 CPU Apple Silicon M1 CPU Performance Cores 4 4 Share L2 Cache (P- / E-Core) 16 MB / 4 MB 12MB / 4 MB Instruction Cache (P- / E-Core) 192 / 192 KB 192 / 192 KB Data Cache (P- / E-Core) 128 / 64 KB 128 / 64 KB

The M2 processors come with up to eight CPU cores, the same as their predecessors, with four high-performance cores thought to feature the Avalanche architecture. These cores have a beefed-up cache, with 16MB of shared L2 cache compared to M1's 12MB L2. The performance cores handle latency-sensitive work for high-performance applications, while four efficiency cores step in for background and threaded workloads. The four efficiency cores are through to feature the Blizzard architecture, and the cache hierarchy remains unchanged compared to the M1 processors.

As with all performance claims from a vendor, you should take these with a grain of salt. As you can see in the above album, Apple claims that the combination of these CPU cores offers up to 18% more performance than the M1 in an unspecified CPU workload. The company also claims they offer 1.9X the performance of a 10-core Intel Core i7 processor paired with 16GB of memory, but with both chips constrained to the same power limit — not at peak performance. Apple also claims the M2 offers the same peak performance as the 10-core chip, but at 1/4th the power. Moving up to a 12-core Intel Core i7-1260P, Apple claims it delivers 87% of the peak performance while using 1/4th of the power.

Apple Silicon M2 GPU Apple Silicon M1 GPU Cores 10 Cores 8 Cores Teraflops 3.6 2.6 Gigatexels/Second 111 82 Gigapixels/Second 55 41

The GPU has also seen an overhaul, with an increase from the eight cores present on the M1 chips to ten cores, which Apple says contributes to a 35% gain in GPU performance, again with an unspecified workload. The M2's GPU is spedc'd at 3.6 teraflops, a sizeable increase over the 2.6 teraflops from the M1's GPU.

Apple claims the M2's GPU delivers up to 25% more performance at the same power as the M1, and up to 35% more performance at peak power. In a rather meaningless comparison, Apple compared its GPU to a Core i7's integrated GPU, which is not meant for any serious work, and claims a 2.3X advantage at the same power and the same peak performance at 1/5th the power.

Apple feeds both the CPU and the GPU with up to 100 GB/s of memory bandwidth via up to 24GB of on-package LPDDR5 memory, a 50% increase over the prior-gen M1 chips.

Apple's move to a more advanced process node than Intel and AMD continues with the move from the first-gen TSMC 5nm process (5N) to the second-gen 5nm process, presumably TSMC's N5P. Apple spreads the M2 design across 20 billion transistors, a 25% increase over the M1 processor.

Apple's keynote is ongoing...we're updating this article with more information as we learn more. Check back for updates.