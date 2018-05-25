Apple Rejects Steam Link App For iOS Devices
Valve said that its Steam Link app, which allows PC gamers to stream content to their mobile products, won't come to iOS devices. Steam Link was supposed to be available for that platform, but Apple is said to have revoked its approval of the app shortly after Valve revealed it.
Steam Link is the latest of Valve's efforts to make Steam games accessible outside the usual PC setup. Remember the Steam Machine program? Steam Link achieves the same goal of letting PC gamers play something on their television sets (and in this case on-the-go) without having to invest in a full living room system. Instead, people could use the Android devices, Apple products, and wireless controllers they already own.
Yet it seems that Apple takes issue with something about Steam Link. Here's what Valve said in its email to the press:
On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, May 9th, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team. Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we're clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.
It's clear that Valve was blindsided by Apple's decision--the lead image for this article, which shows an iPhone running Steam Link with a third-party controller attached, is still live on the Steam Link web page. We doubt the company wants to use a device for which Steam Link isn't and might never be available to promote the service. Valve's continued use of the image is a bittersweet reminder of what could have been.
A beta version of the Steam Link app remains available for Android devices. The app is free to use, and while you can purchase a Steam Controller to use in conjunction with the service, you don't have to. Here's to hoping Apple product owners get the same options in the future.
Um...who hurt you?
Exactly. Steam would essentially give the app away, and you would purchase games separately through Steam's own service. I'm sure Apple rejected, citing some clause in their app store regulations saying that all purchases have to go through Apple. So unless you could buy Steam games through the Apple app store, you can't play those same steam games on an Apple iPhone.
If Apple made TVs, you'd only be able to watch iTunes videos with it.
Here's to hoping Valve sues the crap out of Apple and breaks open their walled garden, forever.
I'm not going to defend the slander on apple fanboys, but I do hold Apple principally responsible for turning computers from glorious machines you build, upgrade, control, own, and manage, to disposable, locked-down content delivery appliances.
I think we could all see this pitched battle coming, a million miles away. Valve might be our last, best chance to break the hegemony Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are trying to impose on users and developers, alike.
Apple hurt me! I foolishly used iTunes for many of my child's movies and I can not play them on my T.V. without either hooking up a Laptop or Desktop to it OR buying a different Apple device in order to play them on the T.V.. So Apple hurts those that do not "Buy" into there ecosystem. I was highly disturbed to find I could not stream any of my iTunes movies on my smart T.V. without paying more money, this is not to mention iTunes is the only Apple product that is in my home because well, they don't play well with others and on top of that they charge outrageous prices for there products. Apple is not for me and this hurts the consumers and not apple because they get there money then don't care.
Depends. Are you looking at it from Apple's perspective, or from the perspective that it's a platform for hundreds of millions of users and just how much control one corporation should have over that?
Should users of their devices really have no choice but to accept the services and their terms which Apple offers or do without? You can say that people who aren't okay with that shouldn't buy Apple products, but not everyone who buys an iDevice knows they're selling their soul.
Just more of apples true colors shown here.
From the general technological standpoint. Amazon and Google don't allow Apple to sell products through a gateway store either.
Is it the way it should be? No. Is it any different than the rest of the app store interface companies? Again no.
My response here is calling out the Apple Is Evil crowd for not looking in the mirror. All these companies have walled off systems. Android is just easier to bypass.
So, why doesn't your post just end here? Why go on to turn it into some kind of tribal warfare?
As far as the article indicates, Apple is the only one that rejected Valve's app. So, that's why we're talking about Apple.
They're also the ones who started all this iTunes and exclusive app store nonsense and the ones whose platform is the most locked down. So, if there's progress to be made, it would ideally start with Apple.
BTW, it used to be that you could install apps on Android that aren't from Google's Play store. Is that still true? Even without rooting your phone? Because that's exactly how I'm saying Apple should be, so there is (or was) no hypocrisy, there.
No, not at all. I agree 100%
I think apple should allow side loading. And I think apple, Google, Amazon, and everyone else should pull the plug on software support and compatibility as soon as a user side loads anything.
It would be nice if apple allowed users to access iOS the way they can on MacOS! Use the app store. Get Support. Download and install on your own? No support. Sounds good to me all the way around.
Granted Steam iOS sucks, and I'm probably one of only 2 users to ever make a purchase on it, but still.
When purchasing a movie I would expect to be able to view it on other devices without having to purchase a proprietary device to view them especially since you can purchase the same exact movie on a different app and be able to watch them on many other devices. Apple's iTunes unlike Vudu, Xumo and Google play store, as an example, will not let you play them on smart T.V.'s without an extra purchase of another device. This is my point. Apple is to proprietary and it hurts their customers.
I would like to know exactly what Valves app for iOS had done that cause this issue. I want details of exactly what was wrong with the app and an explanation how it did not conform with their policies. IMO this would shed light on the situation and let the public know why Apple chose this route.
And really, Valve had to know coming into this that there was a good chance they would have trouble getting their app approved on the platform. It effectively lets people play games on Apple devices without buying them from Apple, and it should be pretty obvious that the company wouldn't be down for that.
As I said; hating on Apple, or Microsoft, etc is just cliche.
Ios has always been a walled garden.
Say what you will for Android, but buy any non-google approved android device and getting access to play requires major modifications that the standard user won’t be able to do; and walking a very fine grey line on legality, installation of someone’s software where the specifically said no.
Some wonderful, free, software is ignored on Linux because they don’t like the licensing.
Handbrake has dumped the best high grade audio encoder from it’s software do to a LICENCE incompatibility.
None of these situations in any way benefit the end user!
So, either iOS or MacOS model, with nothing in between? This false dichotomy ignores the fact that MacOS is built around an architectural model that's 4 or 5 decades old, with processes running on bare metal, and a complete view of the filesystem. Moreover, the user has admin rights on their machine, without resorting to hacks, etc. So, it's a lot easier for a user to break things in MacOS.
Contrast that to the modern mobile OS, where apps are sandboxed, APIs are designed to tightly manage permissions, and where a user doesn't normally have root access. In this latter case, there should be no good reason to drop support, merely because someone didn't install an app from the official store. Sure, don't support the side-loaded apps, but as long as the device hasn't been rooted, Apple can & should still stand behind their software.
Again, I don't blame Apple for trying to leverage their control over the platform to milk the lucrative apps, content, and now payments markets. I just don't think society needs to grant them this monopoly, just because they built the underlying platform. I'll even go so far as to say that if they weren't a American company, things would probably be different.