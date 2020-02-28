Apple News: $400 Mac Pro Wheels Don't Have Brakes

Apple's latest $5999 Mac Pro's optional $400 wheels, sadly don't come with brakes. Although almost all heavy wheeled furniture do, comes with their own set of brakes to lock it into position, Apple seems to have had a different idea with its latest Mac Pro professional desktop system.

Apples New Mac Pro: 28 Cores and AMD Vega Graphics

Apple News: Apple Will Put Arm-Based CPUs in Macs Within 18 Months

Whichever way you look at it this can't be a good thing. Perhaps the brakes would have ruined the clean aesthetic of the Mac Pro, but as Marques Brownlee pointed out, you can't keep the Mac Pro on your desk if you have the wheels on it. Once on the floor, you better hope the floor is level too, or you'll end up needing wedges to keep it from trying to escape, as twitter user @JonyIveParody kindly pointed out.

.@MKBHD One More Thing… pic.twitter.com/ySZBJp2NCyFebruary 26, 2020

What makes matters worse is that you can't simply swap the wheels out for the feet because the frame of the Mac itself is actually entirely different once that options is selected (which goes some way to justify the cost). So our advice is, save yourself the $400 and just get the variant with feet if you're in the market for a Mac Pro. It comes with great carrying handles at the top anyway for if you do need to move it from place-to-place.