Tom's Guide: Keep Your Drivers & Software Updated Hassle-Free

Keeping your device drivers and software updated can be a big factor in making sure your computer runs well and you get the most out of each component and peripheral in your machine. Still tracking down each and every driver for obscure little devices and keeping abreast of the latest updates can be a laborious chore. Automatic update management programs can cut down on the hassle by checking that your software and drivers are up to date, backing them up, and automatically updating them when a new version is released. Here are a few to get you started.Keep Your Drivers & Software Updated Hassle-Free