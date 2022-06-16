Best Cheap Web Hosting Deals 2022: Wordpress, VPS and More

Whether you’re building a small site to promote your personal brand or a s, you’re going to need a web server. Sure, you could buy a server, pay your ISP for a dedicated IP address with plenty of bandwidth and run it all from your living room or office while sending an identical server to your friend’s house for redundancy. But the cost and hassle of that is worth absolutely nobody’s time so that’s where web hosting plans come in.

Depending on your needs, you can spend as little as $1.99 a month for a low-bandwidth, shared plan or more than $200 for a dedicated server with a lot of storage and processing power. Below, we’ll show the best cheap web hosting deals right now for the main types of plan: shared, VPS, dedicated, cloud and Wordpress.

Note that our best web hosting deal recommendations are based on price and features alone. We have not benchmarked these services so cannot vouch for their uptime or download speeds. However, you can expect any of these services to have about a 99.9 percent uptime and likely comparable speeds. Performance differences are likely to be slight so shopping based on price and features makes sense.

Registering a Domain

If you are building a new website, the first thing you need is a domain name. You can’t publish a website or even register for a hosting service without choosing one. Some of the best web hosting deals include one year of free domain registration, but we recommend using a separate company such as to manage your domain names so that it’s easier to change services, without incurring extra fees. Register with a company that specializes in domains such as Namecheap or GoDaddy, but don’t use those companies for site hosting.

Main Types of Web Hosting

Before looking for the best web hosting deals, you need to decide which type of plan will best meet your needs.

($2 - $12/month): The most popular and cheapest form of web hosting, shared, means that your site is on the same physical server as an undisclosed number of other users’ sites. Performance should be solid if you are not expecting more than 50,000 to 100,000 visits per month. However, you likely won’t have admin access to the server, and PHP scripts you run will probably have a time limit. Wordpress Hosting ($4 - $15/month): A more specific form of shared hosting, Wordpress Hosting is optimized for use with Wordpress, the world’s most popular CMS, which usually comes preloaded. However, there’s nothing stopping you from buying a regular shared hosting plan and installing Wordpress on your own.

Best Cheap Web Hosting Deals

Best Shared Web Hosting Deal

You’ll have to prepay for 36 months to get it at this rate, but Hostgator’s Baby Plan gives you a ton of features for a minimal price. You can host an unlimited number of websites, so if you have more than one domain, you can set up Wordpress with one click and you get what the company calls “unmetered” bandwidth and storage (within limits). If you only plan to use just one domain, you can get the $2.75/month Hatchling Plan.

Best Wordpress Web Hosting Deal

While you can install Wordpress on any hosting plan, InMotion’s WP Power Plan provides several features to make the world’s most popular CMS even easier to use. The company has the infrastructure and advanced caching to make Wordpress pages load faster, plus one-click Wordpress backups and automatic installation of updates and patches. The plan promises unlimited bandwidth and storage and is designed to handle 125,000 visitors per month.

Best VPS Web Hosting Deal

There are a lot of solid VPS hosting plans available, but we like the value of Liquid Web’s 4GB plan which, in addition to its 4GB of RAM, gives you dedicated access to four CPU cores and 100GB of storage.



Unlike some plans that promise “unlimited” bandwidth, which is hard to believe, Liquid Web guarantees you a strong 10TB of data transfer, more than enough for loads of traffic.

Best Cloud Web Hosting Deal

Hostinger’s plan gives you a lot more system resources than a more expensive VPS plan for less money (though you won’t have admin rights). For this price, you get four CPU cores, 6GB of RAM and a whopping 250GB of storage on your account.



You can use this to run up to 300 different sites, and Hostinger guarantees a 99.9% uptime. The plan also has managed Wordpress with acceleration and staging. If the four-year commitment seems too long, you can get it for two years at $17.99 per month.



Best Dedicated Hosting Deal

For less than $100 a month, you get your own box with a 2.5-GHz, 4-core processor and 8GB of RAM. You also get 1TB of storage in RAID 1 configuration, along with 10TB of bandwidth. The account comes with all the tools you’ll need, including cPanel and WHM. It even has four dedicated IPs.

Cheap Web Hosting Deal Tips