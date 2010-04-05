Trending

Blu-ray Discs Can Fit 128GB in New BDXL Format

A third and fourth layer can expand Blu-ray Disc capacity up to 128GB.

Having 50GB on a single disc helped give Blu-ray the edge as the optical format of the foreseeable future. Now that number gets bumped to 128GB in a new specification announced by the Blu-ray Disc Association.

The specifications for 128GB discs is called BDXL which is targeted primarily at commercial segments such as broadcasting, medical and document imaging enterprises with significant archiving needs. Write-once BDXL will come in 100GB and 128GB capacity discs, while rewritable ones will top out at 100GB. The discs reach these capacities by incorporating three to four recordable layers.

The Blu-ray Disc Association also announced another new standard, the Intra-Hybrid Blu-ray Disc (IH-BD), which incorporates a single BD-ROM layer and a single BD-RE layer. This will allow the user to view, but not overwrite, critical published data while providing the flexibility to include relevant personal data on the same physical disc.

Because both BDXL and IH-BD are specially designed formats with specific market segments in mind, newly-designed hardware is required to play back or record BDXL or IH-BD media. However, because the new media specifications are extensions of current Blu-ray Disc technology, future BDXL and IH-BD devices can be designed to support existing 25GB and 50GB Blu-ray Discs.

  • domenic 05 April 2010 21:17
    Where's my BD-R/BDXL-R drive? And why hasn't it replaced my dvd-r/rw yet?
  • climber 05 April 2010 21:36
    Playstation 4 will probably be BD-XL, the expansiveness of gaming environments and characters could be amazing not to mention the lengths of games with 128GB of data to store it.
  • Dkz 05 April 2010 21:40
    yeye still too expensive...
    it's cheaper to buy a usb hard drive and move data everywhere.
    Even backups with actual hard drives it's possible with the hdd's prices dropping.
  • Nesto1000 05 April 2010 21:40
    With that much capacity, maybe we can get higher than full HD video and lossless surround sound audio for the exact way it was recorded and meant to be heard in movies...

    but sadly this isn't targeted towards the media consumer...
  • counselmancl 05 April 2010 21:43
    Thats like so many Crysisis worth of data.
  • superblahman123 05 April 2010 21:45
    Although blu-ray has been taking off in the movie markets, for some reason, it's been struggling in standard data markets. I think that these new standards of blu-ray will appeal to more businesses that need to (or require to due to business standards) physically move data between media. Down with tape backups!

    I can't wait to see what the gaming industry will have in store for blu-ray when BD-ROMs become more standard in computers/laptops.
  • mikewong 05 April 2010 21:50
    I wonder how much will a game of this length cost?
  • 05 April 2010 21:50
    'With that much capacity, maybe we can get higher than full HD video and lossless surround sound audio for the exact way it was recorded and meant to be heard in movies...'

    I don't think the human eye can tell the difference once you go beyond full HD unless your tv is 300 inches and you are watching it 10cm away.
  • mikewong 05 April 2010 21:52
    this is preparing for the future 4k pix TVs
  • sliem 05 April 2010 21:53
    Like already mentioned here, the target is ... "primarily at commercial segments such as broadcasting, medical and document imaging enterprises with significant archiving needs."

    Which will not fly because there are other cheaper alternatives.
