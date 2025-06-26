Recommended reading

Micron 2600 QLC SSD uses flexible caching to offer TLC-like performance—7,200 MB/s reads and 6,500 MB/s writes push the limits of PCIe 4.0

The SSD is designed for OEMs.

Micron 2600
(Image credit: Micron)

Micron has introduced a new client SSD designed for OEMs that competes with the best SSDs on the retail market. The Micron 2600 is available in three distinctive form factors, providing top-tier PCIe 4.0 speeds across various storage capacities.

Micron has combined Phison's PS5029-E29T SSD controller with the company's own 276-layer G9 QLC NAND in a DRAMless design. The manufacturer has implemented its Adaptive Write Technology (AWT) in the Micron 2600 series, which boosts SSD performance by using various NAND modes (SLC, TLC, and QLC) as a dynamic cache to improve sustained QLC write performance.

Adaptive Write Technology starts by writing new data in SLC mode. Once SLC is full, it switches to TLC mode. After both SLC and TLC are filled, the technology moves the data to QLC mode when the SSD is idle. Finally, it frees up the SLC and TLC regions to store new data. By switching between NAND modes, Adaptive Write Technology ensures the drive offers the fastest possible write performance.

Micron 2600 SSD Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Capacity

Sequential Read (MB/s)

Sequential Write (MB/s)

Random Read (IOPS)

Random Write (IOPS)

Read latency (TYP)

Write latency (TYP)

Endurance (TBW)

Sleep/PS4 power (mW)

Active idle power (mW)

Active read power (mW)

2TB

7,200

6,500

1,000,000

1,100,000

50 µs

12 µs

700

< 2.5

< 100

< 5,000

1TB

7,299

5,800

740,000

1,000,000

50 µs

12 µs

400

< 2.5

< 100

< 5,000

512GB

5,000

3,000

370,000

690,000

50 µs

12 µs

200

< 2.5

< 100

< 5,000

The Micron 2600 is available in 2230, 2242, and 2280 form factors, featuring a single-sided design. Consequently, the drive accommodates a comprehensive range of devices, including desktops, laptops, and handheld gaming consoles such as the Steam Deck or the Lenovo Legion Go. Customers may select from three storage capacities: 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB. There are no mentions of a 4TB or 8TB model.

In terms of performance, the Micron 2600 can achieve sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, respectively. Its random read and write speeds reach maximums of 1,000,000 IOPS and 1,100,000 IOPS, respectively. However, these specifications are exclusive to the highest capacity model. The 1TB and 512GB variants exhibit slightly reduced performance metrics. The read and write latencies are decent and uniform across all three capacities.

The endurance of the Micron 2600 commences at 200TBW for the 512GB variant and extends to 400TBW and 700TBW for the 1TB and 2TB models, respectively. The endurance level corresponds with that of conventional QLC SSDs, and thus, is not exceptionally remarkable.

Micron has already started shipping the different flavors of the Micron 2600 to OEMs. Logically, the pricing and warranty period vary between the OEMs.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Giroro
    Flexible caching sounds like something that will make a brand new drive look better in a short term review, while not really being beneficial to a real user using a typically-loaded drive.

    I'd call that cheating, or at least misleading
    Reply
  • Notton
    Oomph, those endurance numbers...
    Reply