Call of Duty: Black Ops Getting Dedicated Servers

One of the big complaints against Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is that it does not allow players to run their own dedicated servers. The complaints appear to have been heard by Treyarch, who is working on Call of Duty: Black Ops – but the solution may not please everyone.

Activision and Treyarch studios have come to an agreement with GameServers.com, making it the exclusive dedicated server provider. This means that anyone can make a dedicated server for Black Ops, as long as it is with GameServers.com.

Ranked servers with an 18 player limit run at $14.95 per month, while unranked servers will cost $0.99 per player spot up to a maximum of 24 players at a time.

Outside of the rented servers from GameServers.com, Treyarch will also be running its own fleet of dedicated servers.

"If players want to run a dedicated Ranked or Unranked server on the PC, they will have to rent one through GameServers," Olin told IGN. "Treyarch will be providing a fleet of 'Day-1 Servers' (through GameServers) which will be up and operational on November 9th.

"Nobody will have to rent a dedicated server through GameServers in order to play the game," says Olin. "But for anybody who wants to run their own server, it will be run from GameServers.com."

Olin added that this partnership adds the advantage of much more effective anti-cheating and hacking moderation.

"If you rent a server, you will still have the ability to Kick, Ban, and Configure it the way you see fit," Olin added. "Of course Ranked servers will have some set configurations that can't be messed with; but you will still have the power to administrate your servers as a customer of GameServers."