Gorilla Glass 3 Put to the Test

Corning teased a Gorilla Glass 3 announcement just before CES, and at the show we were able to capture a live demo of the new surface material.

New for this third generation of Gorilla Glass is something Corning calls "Native Damage Resistance," which provides improved durability to withstand deep scratches and cracks in the glass. Corning says that, compared to its previous offerings, Gorilla Glass 3 provides enhanced scratch resistance, reduced scratch visibility, and better retained strength once a scratch occurs.

Check out the demo we caught from the CES show floor: