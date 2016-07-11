Corsair Debuts Mag-Lev Case Fans

Corsair announced a new series of fans that use magnetic levitation (mag-lev) technology, offering low noise with high performance thanks to a magnetic bearing and a custom rotor design.

The ML-series fans provide near-frictionless operation by magnetically suspending the fan blades away from the motor housing. This innovation allows the fan to achieve higher RPMs at lower noise levels. At the lowest speeds (400 RPM), Corsair said the 120 mm fans operate at only 16 dBA while pushing 12 CFM of airflow. At 2,400 RPM, the same fans offer 75 CFM at merely 37 dBA.

The corners of each Pro-branded fan features anti-vibration rubber dampeners to reduce noise at higher fan speeds, and the edges are replaceable with multiple colors that can match your build. Corsair offers three different types of the ML series fans: ML, ML Pro and ML Pro LED. You can choose between 120 mm and 140 mm fans in addition to multiple colors and LED lights. Overall, there are ten different variations of the ML-series fans (five for each size).

The Corsair ML-series fans are available now from authorized retailers, starting at $24.99.

ML120 ML120 PRO ML120 PRO LED White ML120 PRO LED Red ML120 PRO LED Blue Pack Quantity 2 1 1 1 1 Rubber Corners No Yes Yes Yes Yes Corner Color None Black White Red Blue RPM 400 – 2400 400 – 2400 400 – 2400 400 – 2400 400 – 2400 CFM 12 – 75 12 – 75 12 – 75 12 – 75 12 – 75 Static Pressure 0.2 – 4.2 0.2 – 4.2 0.2 – 4.2 0.2 – 4.2 0.2 – 4.2 Noise (dBA) 16 – 37 16 – 37 16 – 37 16 – 37 16 – 37 MSRP $34.99 $24.99 $27.99 $27.99 $27.99