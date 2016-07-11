Corsair Debuts Mag-Lev Case Fans

Corsair announced a new series of fans that use magnetic levitation (mag-lev) technology, offering low noise with high performance thanks to a magnetic bearing and a custom rotor design.
The ML-series fans provide near-frictionless operation by magnetically suspending the fan blades away from the motor housing. This innovation allows the fan to achieve higher RPMs at lower noise levels. At the lowest speeds (400 RPM), Corsair said the 120 mm fans operate at only 16 dBA while pushing 12 CFM of airflow. At 2,400 RPM, the same fans offer 75 CFM at merely 37 dBA.
The corners of each Pro-branded fan features anti-vibration rubber dampeners to reduce noise at higher fan speeds, and the edges are replaceable with multiple colors that can match your build. Corsair offers three different types of the ML series fans: ML, ML Pro and ML Pro LED. You can choose between 120 mm and 140 mm fans in addition to multiple colors and LED lights. Overall, there are ten different variations of the ML-series fans (five for each size).
The Corsair ML-series fans are available now from authorized retailers, starting at $24.99.
|ML120
|ML120 PRO
|ML120 PRO LED White
|ML120 PRO LED Red
|ML120 PRO LED Blue
|Pack Quantity
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rubber Corners
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Corner Color
|None
|Black
|White
|Red
|Blue
|RPM
|400 – 2400
|400 – 2400
|400 – 2400
|400 – 2400
|400 – 2400
|CFM
|12 – 75
|12 – 75
|12 – 75
|12 – 75
|12 – 75
|Static Pressure
|0.2 – 4.2
|0.2 – 4.2
|0.2 – 4.2
|0.2 – 4.2
|0.2 – 4.2
|Noise (dBA)
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|MSRP
|$34.99
|$24.99
|$27.99
|$27.99
|$27.99
|ML140
|ML140 PRO
|ML140 PRO LED White
|ML140 PRO LED Red
|ML140 PRO LED Blue
|Pack Quantity
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Rubber Corners
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Corner Color
|None
|Black
|White
|Red
|Blue
|RPM
|400 – 2000
|400 – 2000
|400 – 2000
|400 – 2000
|400 – 2000
|CFM
|17 – 97
|17 – 97
|17 – 97
|17 – 97
|17 – 97
|Static Pressure
|0.2 – 3.0
|0.2 – 3.0
|0.2 – 3.0
|0.2 – 3.0
|0.2 – 3.0
|Noise (dBA)
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|16 – 37
|MSRP ($)
|$39.99
|$28.99
|$30.99
|30.99
|$30.99
ML is priced for a pack of 2. ML pro is priced for a single fan.
Look at the static pressures. You wouldn't want to put any of those fans on a radiator or heat sink.
Look at a Noctua's 140mm NF-A14 industrialPPC-2000 PWM. At top speed (2000RPM, same as the 140mm Corsair units in question) it produces 107.4 CFM (182.5 m3/h) and 4.18 static pressure, at 31.5 dBA. They have rubber anti-vibration corners (Noctua was doing it before it was cool) and a 6-year warranty. They are comparably priced and spank these fans. Seems like mag-lev is all marketing. Call me when Corsair's Pro version hits $15.
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835103091
$8.34
Model
Brand
COOLER MASTER
Series
SickleFlow 120
Model
R4-L2R-20AR-R1
Details
Type
Case Fan
Compatibility
Case
Fan Size
120mm
Bearing Type
Long Life Sleeve
RPM
2000 RPM
Air Flow
69.69 CFM
Noise Level
19 dBA
Power Connector
3 Pin
Color
Transparent dark-gray
LED
4 Red LED
that's not even the best fan any more, this LEPA fan is:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835494016&cm_re=LEPA-_-35-494-016-_-Product
$12.99
Model
Brand
LEPA
Model
LP-BOL12P-R
Details
Type
Case Fan
Compatibility
Case
Fan Size
120mm
Bearing Type
Barometric Oilless Bearing (BOL)
RPM
600 ~ 1600 rpm
Air Flow
30.61 ~ 81.45 CFM
52.01 ~ 138.39 m3/h
Noise Level
8 ~ 18 dBA
Power Connector
4 Pin
Color
Black
LED
Red
About The Author
DEREK FORREST @TheDerekForrest
Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.