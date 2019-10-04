As CPU Materials Get Thinner, Security Risks Grow - Report

by - Source: Semi Engineering
12 Comments

Credit: ShutterstockCredit: ShutterstockAs CPUs are being made with thinner materials, this is creating attack vectors for side-channel attacks, according to a report from Semiconductor Engineering this week. The noise and electromagnetic radiation emitted by the thinner chips has become increasingly easier to observe by attackers, allowing for better penetration from methods used to steal chips' encryption keys and IP.

The report cites U.S. Department of Defense agency DARPA, Synopsys (which makes tools for silicon chip design, verification and more), Ansys (which makes engineering simulation software), Siemens and more. It details how semiconductors are becoming more vulnerable to security threats with "each new process node," thanks to thinner dies and insulation layers.

Side-Channel Attacks

The threat is expected to grow to larger as more of these chips start getting adopted in more safety-critical applications. As noted by Semiconductor Engineering, the increasing number of attacks on computer supply chains has convinced many companies to adopt the "zero-trust manufacturing" model, where the manufacturers trust no supplier by default and implement means of protecting against potential malicious components.

As chips have gotten smaller and have started emitting electromagnetic radiation and other types of noise, supply-chain hackers have become more sophisticated in how they steal sensitive data from chips, as well as chip technology IP. 

Designing for Security?

It’s not easy to solve critical security issues with chips that weren’t designed for security from the start. Although such features can impact performance, it should be much more preferable to having to patch security holes in software later on. Intel experienced this first-hand with all the speculative execution vulnerabilities that were discovered in its CPUs

Security Everywhere

More people in the semiconductor industry are realizing that at least some level of built-in security needs to exist.

Arm has already begun implementing a similar plan for Arm-based IoT devices called the Platform Security Architecture. The vendor offers an open-source reference firmware, security rules and dedicated security chips that all partners can implement in their edge devices by default. Partners are also free to add even more security features to their own devices (however likely or unlikely that may be). 

One major benefit vendors could potentially get out of this, besides protecting customer data, is cost savings as less bug fixes and/or recalls are needed down the road.

About the author
Lucian Armasu

Lucian Armasu is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers software news and the issues surrounding privacy and security.

  • InvalidError
    Spectre and friends have nothing to do with chips getting 'thinner' or radiating more stuff, they are timing-based attacks on the architecture that span products from 10nm through 100+nm.

    The more complex architectures get, the more likely they are to have some unforeseen interactions between features that can at least hypothetically be exploited.
  • bit_user
    I wonder if they could do something like intentionally adding some jitter to their clock signals, to make snooping harder.
  • bit_user
    Quote:
    Spectre and friends have nothing to do with chips getting 'thinner' or radiating more stuff, they are timing-based attacks on the architecture that span products from 10nm through 100+nm.

    If you read closely, he was using them to make the case that Intel hasn't been prioritizing security - not saying they were at all related to manufacturing tech. So, to the extent that mitigating these RF and other sorts of vulnerabilities requires a design-for-security mentality, we're still short on evidence that Intel is up to the challenge.
