Play Cut the Rope Now in Your Browser With HTML5

Cut the Rope is one of those great games that's graced the iPhone and Android for quite a while. Now Cut the Rope has been ported to your modern browser through HTML5.

Microsoft debuted it at its CES keynote on Monday night to help promote its Internet Explorer 9 browser. Our quick testing shows that the game works in other HTML5-capable browsers, but Microsoft has a special deal where seven of the 25 levels are new and exclusive to IE9 users.

Players who want to unlock the IE9 exclusive levels must pin the game to their Windows 7 taskbar.

You can play Cut the Rope at http://www.cuttherope.ie.