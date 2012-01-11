Trending

Play Cut the Rope Now in Your Browser With HTML5

By CES 2018 

Cut the Rope is one of those great games that's graced the iPhone and Android for quite a while. Now Cut the Rope has been ported to your modern browser through HTML5.

Microsoft debuted it at its CES keynote on Monday night to help promote its Internet Explorer 9 browser. Our quick testing shows that the game works in other HTML5-capable browsers, but Microsoft has a special deal where seven of the 25 levels are new and exclusive to IE9 users.

Players who want to unlock the IE9 exclusive levels must pin the game to their Windows 7 taskbar.

You can play Cut the Rope at http://www.cuttherope.ie.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • zanny 11 January 2012 20:56
    So Microsoft thinks releasing games that are platform specific for IE will attract web developers when they are terrible at standards compliance, exploit web monopolies when they have them, and their browser is slow and exploit vulnerable, AND they are the only closed source browser in the race? (Safari as well, but who uses Safari?)
    Reply
  • 11 January 2012 21:06
    It's funny that the game won't even run on Chrome. It crashes immediately.
    Reply
  • cronik93 11 January 2012 21:16
    Game played fine for me... on Chrome.
    Reply
  • TunaSoda 11 January 2012 21:35
    Because Chrome is horrible? :D
    Reply
  • IndignantSkeptic 11 January 2012 22:06
    I will not support companies who do these exclusivity deals.
    Reply
  • td854 11 January 2012 22:16
    the_clapIt's funny that the game won't even run on Chrome. It crashes immediately.
    Works fine for me and I have about 35 tabs open.
    Reply
  • alidan 11 January 2012 22:36
    ZannySo Microsoft thinks releasing games that are platform specific for IE will attract web developers when they are terrible at standards compliance, exploit web monopolies when they have them, and their browser is slow and exploit vulnerable, AND they are the only closed source browser in the race? (Safari as well, but who uses Safari?)
    i now have a paste ghost because of ie9, the worst browser i have on this computer, i hate its interface most of all, ie8ui was better.
    Reply
  • aaron88_7 11 January 2012 22:59
    the_clapIt's funny that the game won't even run on Chrome. It crashes immediately.Not sure what you're issue is, but I've never had Chrome crash on me. The game works just fine for me in both Chrome and Firefox.

    Must be the user, not the browser.
    Reply
  • DSpider 11 January 2012 23:31
    Just sits there on Firefox 9.0.1 (Linux), at "00%". Works fine in Chromium, tho.
    Reply
  • freggo 12 January 2012 00:56
    "IE9 exclusive levels must"

    Micro$oft just does not learn from past experiences.
    You come up with some "IE only' (anti)feature and you are bound to shoot your own foot.
    Remember IE6 and how you wish you could untie it from older Windows systems ?

    Don't you sometimes wish you could go to a M$ Board meeting and slap their Exes in the face so they wake up and LISTEN to the world ?
    Reply