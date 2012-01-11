Play Cut the Rope Now in Your Browser With HTML5

Cut the Rope is one of those great games that's graced the iPhone and Android for quite a while. Now Cut the Rope has been ported to your modern browser through HTML5.
Microsoft debuted it at its CES keynote on Monday night to help promote its Internet Explorer 9 browser. Our quick testing shows that the game works in other HTML5-capable browsers, but Microsoft has a special deal where seven of the 25 levels are new and exclusive to IE9 users.
Players who want to unlock the IE9 exclusive levels must pin the game to their Windows 7 taskbar.
You can play Cut the Rope at http://www.cuttherope.ie.
Works fine for me and I have about 35 tabs open.
i now have a paste ghost because of ie9, the worst browser i have on this computer, i hate its interface most of all, ie8ui was better.
Must be the user, not the browser.
Micro$oft just does not learn from past experiences.
You come up with some "IE only' (anti)feature and you are bound to shoot your own foot.
Remember IE6 and how you wish you could untie it from older Windows systems ?
Don't you sometimes wish you could go to a M$ Board meeting and slap their Exes in the face so they wake up and LISTEN to the world ?