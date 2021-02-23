Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Use DMCA to Stop Stolen Code Spread

Only weeks ago, CD Projekt Red was the victim of a cyberattack that saw the source code for several of its titles stolen and eventually sold via an auction. The Polish developer is now looking to mitigate some of the damage by filing DMCA takedowns against anyone posting links to the stolen source code.

Last week, several Twitter users received notifications from a copyright monitoring company for providing links to torrents containing the source code. CD Projekt Red paid for exactly this sort of service, which apparently puts CDPR firmly into the big corp segment of CP77. This was first reported by Motherboard, which was able to gain access to a copy of the email sent to the Twitter users.

"Description of infringement: Illegally obtained source code of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without authorisation, not intended to be released to the public," is what was stated in the DMCA takedown.

In addition to those Twitter users, several others also had their tweets taken down, replaced with a reply from Twitter that stated: "has been withheld in response to a report from the copyright holder."

With the source code now in the hand/s of those who committed the cyberattack against CD Projekt Red, many had wondered how the company would attempt to protect its property. While the offenders have yet to be identified, there's little doubt that the company has been working with various agencies to investigate the situation further. And with the recent DMCAs, we now see that they're already policing popular locations such as Twitter.

However, DMCA takedowns aren't the only issue that CD Projekt Red is facing. We're five days away from the end of February 2021, and the developer has yet to make good on its promise to release a major update that many are hoping will address the performance of Cyberpunk 2077. With the title still missing on the PlayStation Store and Sony insisting they will not add it back until CD Projekt Red can assure that the game will run well on both the PS4/PS4 Pro and PS5, there's money sitting on the table. Things aren't much better on the Xbox One either, while the PC performance is hit or miss, depending on how beefy the PC running the game is.

These last few months have not been kind to CD Projekt Red, and we can only hope that it will be able to turn its string of bad luck around.