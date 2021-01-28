Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.11 Fixes Game-Breaking Bug Caused by Patch 1.1

There's a new Cyberpunk 2077 patch making the rounds, and the sole reason for its existence is to fix the bugs introduced from the previous patch.

When CD Projekt Red released patch 1.0 for Cyberpunk 2077, it broke a critical mission in the game, introducing a game-breaking bug. During the quest "Down on the Street," those with Cyberpunk 2077 version 1.06 save data and then updated to patch 1.1 had noticed that the dialogue options were missing during the "Wait For Takemura's Call" segment. This prohibited game progression and, as you can imagine, frustrated those making their way through the game. This bug affected all versions of the game.

Hotfix 1.11 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia!This update restores item randomization and fixes a bug which affected some users’ holocall with Takemura in Down on the Street quest.Details: https://t.co/SsVYRGfdha pic.twitter.com/TAQmRilNxqJanuary 28, 2021

While hotfix 1.11 was released to fix the game-breaking bug, the item randomization was rolled back to pre-patch 1.1 as well. Visit CD Projekt Red's website for more info for a full list of changes.

Before installing this hotfix, make sure you have enough space to do so. Multiple users have reported that at least 60GB of space is needed during the installation process for the game's GOG version. In comparison, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions need at least 15GB free to install the update.

At this point, I'm just waiting to see what else happens. Fingers crossed that this hotfix 1.11 doesn't introduce any other unforeseen issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia worldwide.