Raptor Lake instability saga continues as Intel releases 0x12F update to fix Vmin instability

News
By published

Microcode update 0x12F rectifies rare circumstances where Vmin shift can still occur

Intel Raptor Lake
(Image credit: Intel)

Reports of Raptor Lake instability issues have been at an all-time low since Intel released firmware updates several months ago — but they're not completely gone. Intel released microcode update 0x12F last week to fix Vmin Shift instability, an issue that was thought to have been fixed with previous microcode updates.

Microcode update 0x12F is reportedly an extension of the microcode update 0x12B, and it supplements 0x12B with additional fixes that weren't covered. Specifically, 0x12F fixes a limited issue surrounding instability on Raptor Lake systems operating for multiple days in a row, running low-activity, lightly-threaded workloads.

Intel confirmed that microcode update 0x12F does not incur any additional performance penalties beyond what previous microcode updates might have added. To clarify, microcode update 0x12F specifically applies to 13th- and 14th-generation processors and does not apply to Intel's latest-generation Core Ultra 200S series processors, which have no (known) instability issues.

Intel fixed the majority of Raptor Lake's instability issues in September 2024 with mega firmware update 0x12B, which addressed several major issues causing chaos on affected chips (and lead many chips to an accelerated death). Update 0x12B combined microcode updates 0x125 and 0x129, and addressed elevated voltage requests by Raptor Lake CPUs during light activity or when idle. (Update 0x125 addressed an eTVB issue causing Vmin shift, while 0x129 addressed other high voltage requests by Raptor Lake CPUs, similar to 0x12B).

Prior to these firmware updates, many Raptor Lake chips were experiencing accelerated wear and tear, especially on the K-series parts — due to extreme stress on the clock tree circuit inside the IA core, and excessively high voltages and temperatures. Failure of the clock tree circuit would cause a shift in the clock duty cycle, leading to system instability — and, in many cases, CPU death.

Raptor Lake owners won't have to wait long for BIOS updates to arrive with the new firmware update. ComputerBase reports that some motherboard makers, such as ASRock, are already releasing BIOS updates with microcode update 0x12F.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more CPUs News
Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

More about cpus

Nintendo Switch 2's SoC die shot reveals 8x A78C cores, 1,536 Ampere shaders, and Samsung's 8N process

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Faceoff

Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux
See more latest
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rluker5
    Is it ok to say this was all from too much vdroop and the raising of voltages to compensate for that yet?
    Reply
  • bit_user
    The disheartening thing is how long this continues to drag on.
    Reply
  • Albert.Thomas
    The fact that we're getting instability updates over 2.5 years after Raptor Lake's release really causes me to question the competence of Intel's engineering teams.
    Reply
  • Typhon666
    I have 3 rapper lake CPU’s and still no problems.
    Reply
  • cyrusfox
    Happy to see continuous updates on the platform. I likewise have no complaints with Raptor.
    Reply
  • Robbertson
    I worked for Intel for a long time and couldn't shake being a Homer. I even held my nose and bought 8th and 11th gen cpus.

    Sank big $ into a 13900K rig and I hate it now with a passion. When I push it, I feel like I'm walking on eggshells.

    That it's continued to go on tells me that the company lost it's way while being lost on it's way. Gelsinger sure made things happen, but I worked for him and all he does is push to go faster and cheaper without understanding that quality gets sacrificed on the way.

    As we see here. I'm now running an AMD 16 core system and I doubt I'll buy another system with an intel cpu.
    Reply
Most Popular
Windows 10 on a laptop screen.
Windows 10 support is ending — but End of 10 wants you to switch to Linux
3d x-dram
3D X-DRAM aims for 10x capacity of today's memory — NEO Semiconductor's memory has up to 512 Gb per module
Geekerwan holding a Switch 2 engineering board
Nintendo Switch 2's SoC die shot reveals 8x A78C cores, 1,536 Ampere shaders, and Samsung's 8N process
Paperclip on note paper against desktop background
Clippy resurrected as AI assistant — project turns infamous Microsoft mascot into LLM interface
HP
Tariffs could increase tech prices by up to 70% and reduce GDP by $69 billion according to CTA report
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
Reviews show AMD's RX 9070 GRE trails the RTX 5070 in raster — ray tracing is on par, and it's $50 cheaper
ROG Ally
Asus ROG Ally 2 leaks with AMD Z2 Extreme CPU and 64GB RAM — black variant features a dedicated Xbox button
Ampere
Ampere sneaks out a 192-core CPU with 12-channel DDR5 memory
AMD
AMD posts highest Q1 result ever — Strong CPU sales, but GPUs and gaming trail behind
MS WinDBG
AI taught to analyze Windows crash dumps, released to open source — 'like going from hunting with a stone spear to using a guided missile'