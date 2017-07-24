'Destiny 2' PS4, Xbox One Beta Extended To July 25

For the past week, those on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were able to participate in the beta session for Destiny 2, which was initially supposed to end yesterday. However, the studio said that it extended the duration of the beta, which means that you’ll have more time to play an early version of Bungie’s game.

Specifically, the beta now ends on Tuesday, July 25 sometime around 6 p.m. PDT. Bungie’s sole reason for the extension was to allow for “additional service testing.” Yesterday, the studio let players to check out The Farm, one of the new social space areas for Destiny 2, for just one hour to see how it handled a large amount of players in one space. In addition to the social area, there was also the “Homecoming” mission, which we saw in the livestream event back in May. Afterwards, you were able to play a Strike mission titled “The Inverted Spire” as well as two competitive Crucible multiplayer matches; Control and Countdown, to be precise.

Even though Bungie extended the beta period, it doesn’t seem like it will add any new content for players to explore. Meanwhile, the community already voiced its concerns about the beta experience with a focus on the weapon balancing issues between the player-versus-player and player-versus-environment gameplay. The studio addressed the issue on its weekly blog post and producer Jared Berbach said in the post that the beta build that is an older version of the game, and the weapon balances were “changed pretty significantly since the Beta build was deployed.” Developers also made changes in other areas of the game such as the improved ammo drops for power-based weapons, improved grenade effectiveness, and weapon damage against non-player combatant characters.