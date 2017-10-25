'Destiny 2' PC Players Are Being Banned, And Bungie Hasn't Said Why

Never let it be said that Bungie doesn't take cheating seriously. The company was accused of taking it just a little bit too seriously, in fact, because many Destiny 2 players on PC claim they are being banned from the game for using overlays and common hardware monitoring tools. In response, Bungie said that it has not and will not ban players from using these tools despite the community's claims.
Many popular gaming tools, from communication services like Discord to hardware monitors like Fraps, use some kind of overlay shown in-game via code injection. Unfortunately, aimbots and other cheating tools use the same techniques to help cheaters get an upper hand over other players. As part of its efforts to preserve Destiny 2's integrity, Bungie decided to prevent anything that relies on code injection from working.
We knew before the title's launch that Destiny 2 wouldn't let players use these in-game overlays; Bungie also banned them from the game's beta. Yet there's a good chance many of the game's players won't have participated in the beta or gone crawling through the company's support site to learn that nigh-ubiquitous tools won't function in the game, and Destiny 2 doesn't make these restrictions clear when it's first launched.
Now, many Destiny 2 players have taken to Twitter, Reddit, and the game's official forums to complain about unfair bans. It's not clear what's causing the bans, but the prevailing theory is that players are using or attempting to use in-game overlays. Bungie has denied these claims—a representative said on the Destiny 2 forums that in-game overlays might cause the game not to run but will not result in a ban.
Bungie's David Shaw denied that players are being banned for using in-game overlays in a tweet:
We do block programs from pushing their code into our game. Most overlays work like that. We don't ban for that tho. That's internet BS.
Yet if the in-game overlays aren't the problem, and if the many reports of unfair bans are to be believed, it wasn't clear why Destiny 2 players are being removed from the game shortly after its release. Bungie abstained from responding to these claims for a while, but it finally published a post saying:
We have seen lots of questions about bans being issued in the PC version of Destiny 2. To provide some information, we would like to share some facts. The following is true:Destiny 2 cannot automatically ban you, only Bungie can ban a player after a manual investigationYesterday, we banned approximately 400 players on PCBans were applied to players who were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the gameWe did not (and will not) issue any bans for the use of overlays or performance tools, including Discord, Xsplit, OBS, RTSS, etc.Information on using third-party applications can be found here: https://www.bungie.net/en/Help/Article/46101 We are overturning 4 of the bans that were issued during the PC BetaWe are committed to providing an experience that is fun and fair for the millions of players who have joined us in this community.
It's interesting that the company overturned four bans issued during the PC beta, because in a help article, Bungie said there's no way for players to appeal bans. That was actually part of the reason why people were so upset—many feared they would be permanently banned from a game they just bought with little to no explanation why. On this, at least, Bungie decided to reverse its course and restore a handful of accounts.
Bungie has not responded to a request for comment.
Cheating in PC multiplayer games is rampant, and stopping it (or reducing it really) is required for anyone to want to keep playing the game.
If the company determines they made a mistake, then of course remove the ban.
If your anti cheat program is a joke, and your policy with cheaters that are caught is weak (non perma ban), then don't expect people to keep playing your game. I'm looking at you BF1 on PC.
There's nothing vague about it, there's no automatic system gone awry, its good old fashion looking after their game.
The only concern I would have about this is how those tools are detected. Does the game simply search through the player's installed software, looking for tools that could potentially be used to cheat at games whether they are running or not? If so, that could result in lots of false positives. I keep certain tools installed for programming-related purposes that could be used for manipulation of a running program's memory, but wouldn't use them to cheat at online games. Now, if such a program were actually running when the game detects something messing with its memory, then chances would be much higher that someone is trying to cheat.
I'm one of the supposedly 400 to get hand-picked banned by a bungie employee. I can assure you 200% there isn't a shred of hacking software on my PC. I have no software to manipulating the game or gain any unfair advantage (besides having a balla rig). I will fight tooth and nail to get my account back. It was wrongly banned.
Can anyone with a Bungie account please check this out and upvote? - https://www.bungie.net/en/Forums/Post/236628824?sort=0&page=0
Thank you.
Bungie is handling this poorly. They're giving me the perception that their game is broken and anti-cheat software is effectively acting like malware.
Generally speaking, I imagine they snoop in memory to see what programs and drivers are currently loaded. Back in the day, if you loaded up some games, they'd detect software that's used to manage ISO files and virtual CD drives. You'd get a prompt demanding that you close the program and disable the virtual drive in order to run the game. Those were rare as far as I know.
Everquest, one of the granddads of MMOs banned you if you're running the software in a virtual machine. They probably still do, as they should. A lot of the games do create dumps of memory if they crash to help with troubleshooting. It seems like it would be illegal to snoop on dormant files on the system.
I've never played Destiny before, and pretty much had fallen out of love with shooters over the years, but this game is really scratching that itch. The shooting and movement, the aesthetic, and amazing music and sound really make it a cut above the rest.
I am 100% against full banning people, and despise any anti cheat software. False positives exist in every system and have overturned countless bans. There is a reason I refuse to buy vac games if I know vac is in them, and then every single person on any forum the moment you are banned defaults to you did something wrong.
I hate dealing with any kind of automated ban system.
Hell, I find it fun to play with people who are cheating, I make sport of killing them. you have an aimbot, then my goal is to kill you before you kill me.
you know my prefered method of banning? give people serves they can host and let the community deal with it. you get banned from serves not from games. and you know what's even better, when an online game has a heavy server component so only superficial things can be done on the user side.