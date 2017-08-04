'Destiny 2' PC Beta Will Limit Recording Apps, System Monitors

Bungie announced that the PC beta of Destiny 2 won't allow you to use software that injects code into the game client. This means popular streaming tools like OBS Studio, communication services like Discord, and hardware monitors like Fraps will not work in the upcoming title.

In a help article, Bungie explained that it blocked third-party software from the game client because it wants to "help ensure that every player will have a fair shot at fun and glory in Destiny 2 on PC." The company doesn't appear to be specifically targeting popular utilities like OBS Studio, Discord, and Fraps; blocking overlays from those apps seems to be an unintended consequence of Bungie's efforts to block cheating tools.

These restrictions won't stop players from streaming or recording Destiny 2 gameplay, though. Bungie said you can still use capture cards, as well as manufacturer tools like AMD's Crimson ReLive and Nvidia's ShadowPlay, to share game footage. You can also use tools like OBS Studio and XSplit if you play Destiny 2 in windowed mode (including borderless fullscreen), provided your system can handle the associated hit to performance.

They also won't stop you from using communications tools--Discord, Mumble, etc.--while you're playing Destiny 2. Bungie is merely blocking "Who's talking" notifications and other overlays from these apps. You'll be able to chat with your friends; you just won't know who's talking if you don't recognize their voice. It could be worse: You could play Splatoon 2, which requires a separate device or ridiculous headset for its voice chat.

The real problem might come from Destiny 2 blocking EVGA Precision XOC, MSI Afterburner, Fraps, and similar tools that use overlays to display system information. Destiny wasn't available on PC, and gamers might be skeptical about Bungie's success in bringing the sequel to a new platform. Making it harder to keep track of frames per second, GPU usage, system temperatures, and the like could stymie efforts to quantify Bungie's work.

Destiny 2 could include built-in monitoring tools, however, which would help mitigate these fears. Yet the inability to use third-party software with in-game overlays could sour many gamers' impressions of the latest Destiny game. Obstructing cheating tools might not be a good enough excuse for blocking popular tools, especially since Destiny 2 is focused on player-versus-environment gameplay instead of player-versus-player contests.

We'll find out how people respond to Destiny 2's restrictions when the PC beta opens on August 28. The game proper is set to debut on September 6 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; the PC version is slated for release on October 24. You can learn more about what Bungie has planned for Destiny 2 in our coverage of the company's May livestream, during which it revealed the first gameplay footage and discussed its goals for the game.