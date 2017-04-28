Codemasters Drops First 'Dirt 4' Gameplay Trailer

The team at Codemasters is hard at work on the next Dirt game, Dirt 4. The game was announced in January, but we didn't get our first peek at some of its tracks or cars until yesterday, when the studio released a brief gameplay trailer highlighting some of the things we'll experience in the game.

We already knew the game would feature over 50 cars and five major locations for tracks, and the trailer finally shows some of these vehicles in action. In addition to the single-car rally races similar to Dirt: Rally, you’ll also participate in multi-vehicle rallycross competitions where you jockey for first place. There are also "landrush" races that involve non-traditional off-road vehicles such as buggies, trucks, and crosskarts. Unlike the other races, this event is on a smaller track.

Tussling for pole position will sometimes require you to drive aggressively. When that happens, your car will suffer cosmetic and sometimes even performance damage. You can always make repairs in the Service Area level between races, but you have a finite amount of time to repair the entire vehicle, so you’ll have to prioritize vital parts of your car to fix up before the next race.

If you’re new to the series, you can learn basic driving and racing skills in the “DiRT Academy” mode. Once you’re done with the career and other single-player races, you can take your skills online, where you can race against other players and attempt to beat a plethora of daily, weekly, and monthly challenges. The game comes out on June 6.