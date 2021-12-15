$2,500 Ethernet Switch Effectively Isolates Audiophiles From Cash

Ever wondered if you needed an ethernet switch that has built-in power conditioning for the sake of better audio fidelity? You probably haven't, but Synergistic Research has. The company developed a wild ethernet switch that is designed to smooth out electric signals inside the switch in order to gain higher audio quality from audio streaming services.

The Ethernet Switch UEF costs a substantial $2,595, which will make it appealing to only the most diehard audiophiles. For comparison, your average, off-the-shelf 5-port GbE unmanaged switch from TP-Link costs less than $20. And a Netgear GS305P v2 will set you back $70. So stepping up to the Ethernet Switch UEF is a big ask.

The unit is equipped with Active EM Cell technology which claims to close the gap between digital audio quality and good old-fashioned analog tapes and LPs. To further improve audio quality, the switch is constructed from a solid billet of aluminum and uses carbon fiber to eliminate chassis vibrations from making their way into the switch (which could interfere with the digital signal). There's even an optional SR Ground Block that serves as a ground for the switch.

According to a review by Robert Youman from Positive Feedback, the ethernet switch does make an impact on audio streaming quality. He notes that when using the switch to stream audio online, the detail of the music is equal to the best files stored locally on his hard drive. Even in some cases, he says he prefers it to vinyl recordings.

More specifically, Youman states that there's a more correct amount of coherent attack, sustain and decay in the playback. In his conclusion, he points out that the Ethernet Switch UEF is definitely a great investment if you listen to high-resolution audio files that are now becoming more and more common to find online.

But we must caution that this is just one review, and we'd wait to hear more opinions before we declare that Synergistic Research has hit a bulls-eye. In the past, pure digital recordings have always been inferior to more analog audio solutions, usually due to audio compression and other issues like signal interference (which can especially be true if you use a PC with cheaper built-in motherboard audio).

Just keep in mind, this should be an investment only if you have very high-end audio gear, and you listen to streaming services that offer unique, high-resolution audio files. If you regularly listen to music on your laptop with a cheap set of headphones or earbuds, it's doubtful the ethernet switch would make any difference to your audio experience.