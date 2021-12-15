Trending

$2,500 Ethernet Switch Effectively Isolates Audiophiles From Cash

Faraday Rage

Ethernet Switch UEF
(Image credit: Synergistic Research)

Ever wondered if you needed an ethernet switch that has built-in power conditioning for the sake of better audio fidelity? You probably haven't, but Synergistic Research has. The company developed a wild ethernet switch that is designed to smooth out electric signals inside the switch in order to gain higher audio quality from audio streaming services.

The Ethernet Switch UEF costs a substantial $2,595, which will make it appealing to only the most diehard audiophiles. For comparison, your average, off-the-shelf 5-port GbE unmanaged switch from TP-Link costs less than $20. And a Netgear GS305P v2 will set you back $70. So stepping up to the Ethernet Switch UEF is a big ask.

The unit is equipped with Active EM Cell technology which claims to close the gap between digital audio quality and good old-fashioned analog tapes and LPs. To further improve audio quality, the switch is constructed from a solid billet of aluminum and uses carbon fiber to eliminate chassis vibrations from making their way into the switch (which could interfere with the digital signal). There's even an optional SR Ground Block that serves as a ground for the switch.

According to a review by Robert Youman from Positive Feedback, the ethernet switch does make an impact on audio streaming quality. He notes that when using the switch to stream audio online, the detail of the music is equal to the best files stored locally on his hard drive. Even in some cases, he says he prefers it to vinyl recordings.

More specifically, Youman states that there's a more correct amount of coherent attack, sustain and decay in the playback. In his conclusion, he points out that the Ethernet Switch UEF is definitely a great investment if you listen to high-resolution audio files that are now becoming more and more common to find online.

But we must caution that this is just one review, and we'd wait to hear more opinions before we declare that Synergistic Research has hit a bulls-eye. In the past, pure digital recordings have always been inferior to more analog audio solutions, usually due to audio compression and other issues like signal interference (which can especially be true if you use a PC with cheaper built-in motherboard audio). 

 Just keep in mind, this should be an investment only if you have very high-end audio gear, and you listen to streaming services that offer unique, high-resolution audio files. If you regularly listen to music on your laptop with a cheap set of headphones or earbuds, it's doubtful the ethernet switch would make any difference to your audio experience.

3 Comments
  • JamesJones44
    I going to start with, I am no sound expert, not even by a long shot. However, music from streaming services is encoded digitally, transmitted digitally and then decoded into analog signals once it reaches its final destination device (phone, tablet, AV unit, TV, etc.). So how exactly does this do anything for that digital signal in transport? Seems like it would have little effect me based on what I know, but maybe someone can enlighten me.
    Reply
  • _dawn_chorus_
    Listening to streaming services on that kind of setup seems a bit backwards.. lol. Every streaming platform slaps a limiter on every track to somewhat normalize volume, flattening the dynamics in general. You can often here a distinct difference in depth comparing a quality file on your hard drive to the streamed version, assuming the master wasn't already sausaged. Unless you have more money than you know what to do with this seems like a pointless way to spend it.
    Reply
  • hotaru.hino
    JamesJones44 said:
    I going to start with, I am no sound expert, not even by a long shot. However, music from streaming services is encoded digitally, transmitted digitally and then decoded into analog signals once it reaches its final destination device (phone, tablet, AV unit, TV, etc.). So how exactly does this do anything for that digital signal in transport? Seems like it would have little effect me based on what I know, but maybe someone can enlighten me.
    It doesn't. It's more snake oil. A digital signal either arrives intact or it doesn't. And while you could make the claim that this helps improve the chances of a digital signal not being corrupted while in transit, this is only something you have to worry about if you're in adverse conditions. Which I'm pretty sure most audiophiles wouldn't allow their setups to be in the first place.

    If anything the quality of the cable is more important, but at the data rates required for audio, you don't need to go that far either.
    Reply